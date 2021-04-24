Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2020-21

Wembley Stadium plays host to the 2020-21 League Cup final on Sunday as Manchester City take on Tottenham.

The Cityzens will be looking to clinch the title for the fourth year running, while Spurs come into this one aiming to end their 13-year wait for silverware.

Manchester City quickly bounced back from their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea as they claimed a 2-1 win over Aston Villa last time out.

The result saw their dreams of winning the quadruple come to an end but they remain in the mix for the Champions League, Premier League and League Cup titles.

They will now aim to claim their sixth League Cup win in seven years on Sunday when they lock horns with Tottenham.

They are also the reigning champions and could now make it four title wins in four seasons with a victory against struggling Tottenham.

Following the sacking of Jose Mourinho, Tottenham will come into this tie with high hopes after claiming an impressive win over Southampton on Wednesday.

With newly appointed interim boss Ryan Mason in the dugout, Gareth Bale and Son Heung-Min were on target to help Spurs claim a 2-1 comeback win.

A victory for Tottenham would see them claim their first silverware since 2008. However, they must overcome the daunting task of facing Manchester City, who are unbeaten in the competition since 2016.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle between the two sides. Manchester City have claimed 64 wins while Tottenham have picked up 63. This fixture has ended all square on 36 different occasions.

Their last encounter came back in February in the Premier League, when Manchester City cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win.

Manchester City Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Tottenham Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-W

Manchester City vs Tottenham Team News

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne will sit out this final as he is sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered in the FA Cup clash with Chelsea.

Sergio Aguero has endured an injury-riddled season so far and remains a doubt as he battles a muscle problem.

John Stones is suspended for this game after picking up a red card against Aston Villa last time out.

Injured: Kevin De Bruyne

Doubtful: Sergio Aguero

Suspended: John Stones

Tottenham

Interim manager Ryan Mason might have to cope without the services of star striker Harry Kane, who is out with an ankle injury.

However, it remains to be seen if the England international will be rushed back into action considering the importance of this fixture.

Matt Doherty remains a doubt for this crunch tie, while Ben Davies has been ruled out with a calf problem.

Injured: Ben Davies

Doubtful: Harry Kane, Matt Doherty

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Tottenham Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus

Tottenham Hotspur probable XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks; Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min, Gareth Bale; Lucas Moura

Manchester City vs Tottenham Prediction

With six title wins in seven years, Manchester City are experienced at this stage of the competition. They have also been dominant in the domestic league and should continue their impressive run of results.

We expect Man City to claim their first silverware of the season on Sunday.

Prediction: Manchester 3-1 Tottenham