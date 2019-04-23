Manchester City vs United: Premier League Era XI

The match between the city rivals could determine the fate of the Premier League

Since their first meeting way back in 1881, the traditional rivalry between the Red Devils and their "noisy neighbours” has seen a dramatic evolution. Ever since City’s takeover by the Abu Dhabi United group, the club and its fans have experienced an upgrade in its status in the footballing world. The fixture now challenges the frenzy of the Derby della Madonnina and El Clasico.

This fixture came to life when Manchester United beat Manchester City 4-3 in 2009, courtesy of a late goal from Liverpool legend, Michael Owen. The frenzy took several leaps further when Sergio Aguero’s last minute winner against Queens Park Rangers in 2012 gave City the title at the expense of Sir Alex Ferguson’s United.

The arrival of Pep Guardiola at City in 2016 and United’s subsequent announcement of his fabled rival Jose Mourinho as head coach turned heads in the footballing cosmos.

As the two giants of English football get ready to lock horns in an encounter that could decide the fate of the Premier League, with United’s historic rivals Liverpool potentially benefitting from the result, the stakes have never been higher.

With kick-off only a little more than a day away, we look back at some of the men that have made this fixture so entertaining with their passion, quality and skill.

Goalkeeper: Peter Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel has never been on the losing side in a Manchester derby

‘The Great Dane’ signed for United in the summer of 1991 for a paltry sum. He went on to win six Premier league titles, three FA Cup titles and a solitary UEFA Champions League title as a part of a treble.

A goalkeeper with a colossal physique, vocal ability to dictate the backline, incredible reflexes and positioning, Peter Schmeichel has an exceptional record in the derby, having never been on the losing side.

His best performance in the derby came at Maine Road in 1993, when United won 3-2. He also represented both teams in the derby when he joined City on a free transfer in 2002 and won against United.

