Manchester City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips - 23rd April 2022

Manchester City are set to play Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Manchester City come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion in the league. Second-half goals from Algeria international Riyad Mahrez, young star Phil Foden and Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva sealed the deal for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Watford, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Thomas Frank's Brentford in the league. Goals from Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard and Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson secured the win for Brentford. Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis scored the goal for Watford.

Manchester City vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City hold the clear advantage. They have won all 14 games.

Manchester City have spread their goals across the squad in the absence of a prolific no.9. Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez have both scored 11 goals.

Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo has once again excelled. The 27-year old has registered six assists.

Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis has scored 10 goals in the league for Watford this season.

Dennis and Spanish right-back Kiko Femenia both have registered five assists.

Manchester City vs Watford Prediction

There is nothing new to be said about Manchester City. They remain arguably the best team in Europe right now, and that has been the case for some time now. They are top of the league table, one point ahead of 2nd-placed Liverpool.

With rumours suggesting that Manchester City are closing in on a move to sign Norwegian superstar Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City will finally have the prolific goalscorer they were missing this season. It is frightening to imagine what Haaland can do in a Guardiola system.

Watford, on the other hand, are 19th in the league, and have lost four of their last five league games. They are seven points behind 17th-placed Everton, who have a game in hand. Watford have been an inconsistent outfit this season, and relegation seems likely at this point.

However, they have some interesting players who wil pique the interest of other Premier League clubs. Emmanuel Dennis, Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr have all done well this season.

Manchester City will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Watford

Manchester City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Manchester City

Tip 2: goals over / under 2 goals- over 2 goals

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet: Yes

