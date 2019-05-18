Manchester City vs Watford Preview: FA Cup Match Preview, Where to Watch and more

Manchester City v Watford - FA Cup Final

Newly crowned Premier League Champions Manchester City head to Wembley to face a disciplined Watford side in the 138th final of the FA Cup, with kickoff set for 9:30 PM IST tonight.

Javi Gracia's Watford side, having finished 11th in the Premier League, will be looking to upset the all-conquering City whilst also attempting to book a berth in the group stages of next season's UEFA Europa League.

Manchester City last won the FA Cup in the 2010-11 season, defeating Stoke City in the final. Watford, on the other hand, have never won this competition, although they did come close in the 1983-84 season when they lost 2-0 to Everton in the final.

The marauding City side helmed by ex-Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola have scored a stunning 163 goals in 60 games across all competitions thus far this season, averaging over two goals a game.

Barring a disappointing Champions League exit at the hand of Tottenham Hotspur, Guardiola's men have mowed down all the teams they have come across, lifting both the EFL Cup as well as their second consecutive Premier League trophy.

In the process, Guardiola's City joined elite company, becoming the first team to defend their Premier League crown since Sir Alex Ferguson's legendary 2008-09 Manchester United side.

Team News

Claudio Bravo and Benjamin Mendy are the only players ruled out due to injury for Guardiola, with Kevin de Bruyne having returned in their final EPL game against Brighton last weekend. Fernandinho could be fit enough to start as Guardiola is likely to field a full-strength lineup against the Hornets.

Sebastian Prodl and Domingos Quina are the injury absentees for Javi Gracia's side who will be looking to recover from their 4-1 loss at West Ham in their final EPL game of the season.

Star man Gerard Deulofeu is fit and available for selection. The ex-Barcelona winger had to be taken off an hour into Watford's match against West Ham last weekend with a dead leg but has now recovered and will feature against City.

Left-back Holebas is also available after his suspension against West Ham was overturned on appeal. Former Manchester United man Tom Cleverley has also recovered from injury and is in contention for a starting berth.

Expected Lineups

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Vincent Kompany, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero

Watford FC (4-2-3-1): Ben Foster, Kiko Femenía, Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart, Jose Holebas, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Will Hughes, Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney

Where to Watch

Kickoff is set for 9:30 PM IST and the game will be telecast on Sony ESPN in India.