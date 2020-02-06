Manchester City vs West Ham Prediction and Betting Tips - 9th February

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City keeper Ederson

After a demotivating defeat at the hands of Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City prepare to host West Ham as part of Premier League action this Sunday.

Manchester City vs West Ham Preview

Pep Guardiola's side are a staggering 22 points away from runaway leaders Liverpool and have had a poor season so far by their standards having lost 6 games in their 25 so far, which is as many as tenth-placed Arsenal have lost. Second-placed City have won 16 games this season, drawn 3, and have tallied 51 points. A potential loss on Sunday could be a historic one as it would be a 7th league loss for Guardiola this season, which is more losses than any of the Catalan's last 10 league campaigns.

David Moyes' side, who travel to the Etihad after a dramatic yet ultimately disappointing draw at home to Brighton where they allowed the Seagulls to recover twice from 2-goal deficits to end the match at 3-3. The Scotsman's homecoming hasn't gone according to plan as he's managed to oversee 3 losses, 2 draws and an astonishing solitary victory in the Premier League since his return.

The Hammers currently sit 18th on the Premier League table, having earned fewer points (24) than the number of games they've played this season (25) with a staggering 13 losses along with 6 wins and draws, and a negative goal difference of 13.

Manchester City vs West Ham Head to head

Manchester City have won 8 of the last 10 Premier League fixtures against West Ham, drawing 1 and losing 1. 8 of these meetings have seen over 2.5 goals scored with the last goalless draw between the sides played all the way back in November 2012.

City boast the 3rd-best home record in the Premier League this season only behind champions-elect Liverpool and an ambitious Leicester City, albeit having played a game lesser than both of them. They've won 8, drawn 2 and lost 2 in their 12 games at the Etihad. Meanwhile, the Hammers have the rank 13th for their record on the road having played the same number of games, during which they lost 6, won 3 and drew 3.

Under Moyes, West Ham have managed just a single clean sheet in 6 league games, while City managed 2. Although, the defending champions conceded just 6 goals in that period, while West Ham have conceded 11.

The Cityzens have scored 65 goals so far, the highest scored by any team in the league this season. The Hammers, on the other hand, have managed less than half of the champions' tally with a mere 30 goals, a number which is better than just 4 other teams in the league.

Manchester City vs West Ham Prediction

Despite their loss at Tottenham, the scoreline did not fully reflect the nature of the game as City could've been up by at least 2 or 3 goals if not for questionable finishing. Throw in West Ham's defensive woes this season and City's relentless attacking prowess on their day at the Etihad into the mix and it could result in a torrid Sunday evening for the Hammers.

Manchester City vs West Ham Betting Tips

City are without the services of left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko after he picked up a second yellow during the game away to Spurs, which would worry Guardiola all the more considering Benjamin Mendy's knock. Over this, Raheem Sterling is also a doubt and could miss the game along with long-term absentees Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte. West Ham are set to travel without Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko, and Felipe Anderson. Having scored in 4 of their last 6 league games, though, Moyes' side could be expected to score.

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes