Manchester City vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips - 28th November 2021

Manchester City are back in action with another important Premier League fixture this weekend as they lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight under David Moyes this season. The Hammers slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous league game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. Pep Guardiola's side outplayed a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain team in the Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good record against West Ham United and have won 59 out of 118 games played between the two teams, as opposed to the Hammers' 38 victories.

Manchester City have never lost a Premier League match against West Ham United with Pep Guardiola as their manager, winning nine of the ten games played between the two sides.

Manchester City had scored in 20 consecutive games against West Ham United before being held to a 0-0 stalemate in the League Cup in October this year.

West Ham United have a poor record against reigning Premier League champions and have managed only five out of an available 75 points against these teams.

Manchester City have not conceded a goal in six of their last seven Premier League matches at the Etihad Stadium.

West Ham United have won only one of their last 15 away games against Manchester City and have a point to prove this weekend.

Manchester City vs West Ham United Prediction

Manchester City have been excellent under Pep Guardiola this season but will need to be wary of an upset in this fixture. The likes of Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo are in excellent form and will need to step up this weekend.

West Ham United stunned Liverpool earlier this month but were uncharacteristically poor against Wolves last week. Manchester City are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 West Ham United

Manchester City vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Michail Antonio to score anytime: NO

Tip 4 - Manchester City to score first: YES

