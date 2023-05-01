Manchester City vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd May 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as West Ham United lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Manchester City vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Hammers slumped to a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this week.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been excellent in recent weeks. The home side edegd Fulham to a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Manchester City vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good record against West Ham United and have won 61 out of the 118 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 38 victories.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their 14 games against West Ham United in the Premier League, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in 2015.

West Ham United have picked up only four points from their 16 away games against Manchester City in the Premier League and have conceded at least once in all of these games.

Manchester City have found the back of the net in each of their last 30 home games in the Premier League, with their previous failure coming against Crystal Palace in 2021.

Manchester City have won 10 of their last 11 games in the Premier League but have kept clean sheets in only two of these matches.

Manchester City vs West Ham United Prediction

Manchester City have an excellent squad at their disposal and remain the frontrunners to win the Premier League title. Erling Haaland has enjoyed a record-breaking season so far and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

West Ham United can pack a punch on their day but have a particularly poor record at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 West Ham United

Manchester City vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

