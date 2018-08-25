Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Player Preview

Sushruta Nandy
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
100   //    25 Aug 2018, 16:40 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City face Wolverhampton on Saturday. Both clubs are expected to perform well this season and this match will be incredibly exciting for both sets of fans and the neutrals.

Manchester City Football Club are flying high after their 6-1 victory over Huddersfield while Wolves have managed 1 draw and 1 loss from their 2 games so far.

Here are 4 player previews before the match

Adama Traore 

If you ask any Wolves fan who they are most excited about this season, they're going to say, Adama Traore. In the previous match against Leicester, he came on as a substitute in the second half and attempted 7 dribbles, 6 of those were successful! 

His combination of pace, trickery and strength might is often too hard to stop. If he gets to start for Wolves today, he might give the City backline a headache throughout the match.

Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane was one of the hottest talents a couple of years ago when he played for Schalke. I expected him to be a guaranteed starter for Man City by this season. But, Pep for some reason doesn't trust him with this responsibility, its hard to blame Pep, he has Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Mahrez who play in the same position. Sane hasn't got a single start in the 2 games played so far season, he wasn't selected for the Germany WC squad either. 

It's too early to make conclusions, but if this continues, he might ask for a move away the next season.  

Benjamin Mendy 

One of the most crucial players for Manchester City's great performances in pre-season and the first two games of the PL has been Mendy.

Ever since returning from his long-term injury, Mendy has been performing brilliantly, he often plays extremely high up the pitch, almost Marcelo like, aids buildup and puts in a large volume of crosses and cut-backs. Wolves boss, Nuno Espírito Santo must figure out a way to deal with Mendy. He must not only try to limit his influence on the game but also try to capitalise on the space left behind Mendy when he surges up the pitch.

Ruben Neves

Wolverhampton Wanderers shelled out a Championship-record £15.8 million to bring in Rúben Neves last season and have reaped the rewards, winning the Sky Bet Championship by 9 points with Neves at the centre of their success.

The Wolves team is built around the duo of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho and they are integral to this team's success. Ruben Neves is the heartbeat of this team and is responsible for a lot of tasks ranging from maintaining possession, creating chances and organising the Wolves' unique pressing system.

Manchester City has even been rumoured to be interested in acquiring the services of the young Portuguese midfielder.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers Leroy Sane Benjamin Mendy Leisure Reading
Sushruta Nandy
CONTRIBUTOR
I create
