Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Match Prediction | Premier League 2019/20

Can Manchester City keep the pressure on Liverpool?

Manchester City host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in what promises to be an engrossing encounter between two sides intent on playing attractive football.

Though both teams come into the game in opposite halves of the Premier League table, both possess the ability to turn the screw and throw a spanner in the other’s works.

City, akin to their astonishing 2018-19 season, have started the current in fine fettle and look one of the prime suspects to hold the Premier League trophy aloft come the end of the term. However, a string of defensive injuries has made them a touch vulnerable, meaning that they’ve shipped in a few sloppy goals.

Wolves, meanwhile, have been defensively generous too, having let in 11 goals in 7 games. More problematically though, they haven’t managed to score as many at the other end, thereby contributing to their unspectacular position in the standings.

On Sunday, the game could traverse a path where both teams would want to maximise possession. Though the visitors aren’t renowned for racking up numerous goals in a single game, they still have the tendency to keep hold of the ball for long periods and tire out the opposition.

City, however, would boast a significant attacking edge in midfield courtesy the variety of midfielders they would be able to field. Rodri would act as the pivot in front of the defence whereas Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva can be expected to control the tempo of the game.

Hence, the Wolves’ midfielders would find it tough to impose themselves on the match and might have to be content with waiting for the right opportunity to pounce.

For the away side, Raul Jimenez would be vital considering the Mexican’s physical presence and propensity to bring his teammates into play. Moreover, with City fielding a makeshift central defensive pairing, the striker could get a bit of change out of that avenue.

Yet, having said that, the Sky Blues possess immense quality in the offensive ranks and that should be enough to see off a spirited Wolves challenge. Though the Cityzens might not keep a clean sheet, one can envisage them bagging multiple goals to put the result beyond doubt.

Score Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers