Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd January 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have failed to meet expectations this season. The away side crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Liverpool last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The Cityzens pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat Tottenham Hotspur by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City @ManCity This block from Rico Lewis. Outstanding! This block from Rico Lewis. Outstanding! 💪⛔️ https://t.co/wJQMOxBLFu

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a slight edge over Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 53 out of the 127 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 49 victories.

Manchester City have won their last five matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League and have scored 16 goals during this period.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have picked up four points in their last eight away games against Manchester City in the Premier League, with their previous victory coming in 2019.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won only four of their last 17 Premier League games against reigning champions and have lost their last five such games.

Since their return to the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers have received three red cards against Manchester City - more than any other opponent in the competition.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Manchester City have an excellent squad at their disposal but have not justified their potential this season. The Cityzens took massive strides with their comeback victory against Tottenham Hotspur this week and will need to put together a string of victories to give Arsenal a run for their money.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could find themselves fighting relegation this season and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes