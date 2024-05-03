Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged Luton Town to an important 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and have been impressive in recent weeks. The Cityzens eased past Nottingham Forest by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a slight historical edge against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 54 out of the 129 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 50 victories.

Manchester City have lost seven of their last eight matches at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in October 2019.

Wolverhampton Wanderers won the reverse fixture at the Molineux Stadium by a 2-1 scoreline and could complete a top-flight league double against Manchester City for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 19 matches in the Premier League and could become the second team to achieve five different runs of 20 consecutive league games without defeat in the competition.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Manchester City have come into their own towards the business end of the season and will be intent on keeping pace with Arsenal in the title race. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden can be effective on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have troubled Manchester City in the past but are not at their best. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes