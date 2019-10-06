Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Predicted XI for City | Premier League 2019/20

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 96 // 06 Oct 2019, 13:44 IST

Manchester City players celebrate a goal

The defending champions Manchester City find themselves in new territory this season, as they are in an unfamiliar position of playing catchup. On Saturday, Liverpool opened an eight-point gap on Pep Guardiola's men, now the onus is on City to close the gap when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers today.

City began this Premier League campaign somewhat shakey, dropping points amidst defensive woes. However, the defending champions have recovered from that slump, emphatically dispatching Watford and going on a run of five matches with four clean sheets. Guardiola's champions have found a way to cope with their defensive absences.

Wolves, on the other hand, are currently reeling from the effects of a congested fixture list, as Nuno Espirito's boys are far from the form which saw them shock the Premier League top six teams time and again last season.

They are currently recovering from a brutal Europa League away trip to Turkey, where they snatched a victory late in the game. They were once again far from their best in that one, and Nuno Espirito will undoubtedly be demanding they put their best foot forward against City, as anything less would be catastrophic at the Etihad Stadium.

Last time these sides met, the champions fired three goals past Wolves, with Gabriel Jesus grabbing a brace before a Conor Coady own goal confirmed the fate of Nuno Espirito's men in the second half. Guardiola will be expecting nothing less this time around, as they continue to ramp up the pressure on Liverpool.

Team news

Pep Guardiola will once again be looking to his lethal hitman for inspiration upfront

The major absence from this one will be Kevin De Bruyne, as he currently is recuperating from a groin injury. He should be back after the international break.

Kyle Walker and Oleksandr Zinchenko sat out the win against Dinamo Zagreb in midweek, but are expected to return to the City rearguard this weekend. Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez are also expected to play on either side of Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus this weekend.

Leroy Sane - Out injured

Aymeric Laporte - Out injured

John Stones - Out injured

Kevin De Bruyne - Out injured

Predicted XI for Manchester City

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus.