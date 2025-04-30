Manchester City vs Wolves Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2 2025

Manchester City face Wolves in a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium this Friday.
Manchester City are currently in 4th place in the table, but with things so tight at the top, could really do with a win here. Wolves, meanwhile, have climbed to 13th and are in excellent form right now.
So which side will come out on top this Friday?
Manchester City vs Wolves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Once considered one of Man City's bogey teams, Wolves have not done so well against Pep Guardiola's side recently. In fact, City have won eight of their last nine meetings with the Midlands side across all competitions.
- Manchester City are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games now after suffering a defeat to Nottingham Forest on March 8. They have won their last three matches in a row now, and their last ditch win over Aston Villa last week should be an ominous sign for their rivals.
- Wolves, though, are on the best run of form in the entire Premier League right now. They have won their last six matches in a row, although it is worth noting that despite beating Tottenham and Manchester United during this sequence, all six wins have come over sides in the current bottom seven.
- Despite all of their struggles this season, Manchester City are still the Premier League's second-top scorers with a total of 66 goals to date. They have only failed to score in five of their league matches this season.
- Wolves' recent improvement has clearly stemmed from an improved defensive structure. Only the bottom three - who have all been relegated - have conceded more than their total of 61. However, in their last seven matches, they have only let in five goals.
Manchester City vs Wolves Prediction
Given the strong form of both of these teams, this is a hard match to predict.
On one hand, Manchester City clearly need the points right now, with only four points separating them from Aston Villa in 7th, but only six separating them from Arsenal in 2nd.
On the other hand, though, Wolves are brimming with confidence right now on the back of six straight wins, have their best player in Matheus Cunha back, and Jorgen Strand Larsen is firing the goals in.
However, City will enjoy a home advantage here, and it must be noted that Wolves' winning streak has come against weaker sides or sides out of form. With that considered, a narrow home win is the prediction.
Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Wolves
Manchester City vs Wolves Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win.
Tip 2: Jorgen Strand Larsen to score for Wolves - Yes (Larsen has scored six goals in his last six games).
Tip 3: Manchester City to score at least two goals - Yes (City have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games).