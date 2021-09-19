Manchester City vs Wycombe prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Cup 2021-22

Manchester City will host Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday. The Citizens come into this game on the back of a goalless draw against Southampton, which saw them climb to second in the Premier League table.

Their opponents barely managed to see off Stevenage in the second round of the EFL Cup, winning only via a penalty shootout. However, they come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win against Charlton in League One.

Manchester City vs Wycombe Head-To-Head

The last time these two clubs met each other was more than two decades ago, with the game ending in a 2-1 win for Wycombe in League Division 2. Since then, both the clubs have taken different routes in the footballing map - for one, progress has been stagnant; for the other, they are on a rocketship to becoming one of Europe's best.

Overall, they have played each other on four occasions, with City taking a solitary win and two going Wycombe's way.

Manchester City come into this fixture on the back of four wins in their last games across all competitions. As for their opponents, they have managed three wins in their last five.

Manchester City Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Wycombe Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Manchester City vs Wycombe Team News

Manchester City

Benjamin Mendy is the big name missing from this fixture as he is in police custody. Zack Steffen is also out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: None

Doubtful: John Stones

Unavailable: Zack Steffen, Benjamin Mendy

Wycombe Wanderers

Concerns over the availability of Charlie Carter, Chris Lines and Scott Cuthbert remain as the trio have missed their last three games in all competitions.

Injured: Charlie Carter, Chris Lines and Scott Cuthbert

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Wycombe Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

Wycombe Wanderers (5-3-2): David Stockdale; Sullay Kaikai, Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Joe Jacobson, Jordan Obita; Oliver Pendleberry, Josh Scowen, Anis Mehmeti; Garath McCleary, Sam Vokes.

Manchester City vs Wycombe Prediction

This fixture represents a mismatch of the highest order. The Citizens are expected to not just dominate the fixture but dominate the scoreline as well. Wycombe's defense remains a big concern ahead of the game, as they have struggled to defend in their last two EFL knockout games.

City are odds-on favorites to clinch this tie.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Wycombe

Edited by Vishal Subramanian