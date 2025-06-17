Manchester City vs Wydad Casablanca Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2025

Manchester City will begin their FIFA Club World Cup campaign against Wydad Casablanca at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday. Al Ain and Juventus are the two other teams in Group G.

City will make their second appearance in the competition, having lifted the trophy in their debut in 2023. They will play for the first time since concluding their 2024-25 campaign with a 2-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League in May.

Wydad will play for the third time in the competition. They have been eliminated from the second round in their two previous appearances in the competition in 2017 and 2022. They played two friendlies in Casablanca in May, suffering 1-0 losses to Sevilla and Porto.

Manchester City vs Wydad Casablanca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

City have scored seven goals without conceding in their two games in the Club World Cup.

Wydad have scored three goals in three games while conceding five times in the competition.

City have suffered just one loss in their last 13 competitive games while recording nine wins.

Wydad, meanwhile, have suffered just one loss across all competitions in 2025.

City have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last six games, keeping four clean sheets.

Including friendlies, Wydad have seen under 2.5 goals in nine of their last 10 games.

Wydad met Everton in a friendly in 1976 and registered a 1-0 win. They met Liverpool in 1983 in a testimonial match and fell to a 3-1 loss.

City have scored at least two goals in six of their last nine games in all competitions.

Manchester City vs Wydad Casablanca Prediction

City concluded the 2024-25 season on a two-game winning streak, scoring five goals and will look to build on that form. They have a 100% record in the Club World Cup and are strong favorites.

Kevin De Bruyne has left for Napoli and is not an option for this match. Pep Guardiola will also be without the services of Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish. New signings Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Aït-Nouri, and Rayan Cherki are in contention to start.

The Red Castle suffered defeats in friendlies last month but bounced back with a 7-0 win over Saint-Laurent in a warm-up match last week. They are yet to register a win in the Club World Cup and will look to improve upon that record.

European clubs have usually fared well in the competition, and considering City's goalscoring record in 2025, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Wydad Casablanca

Manchester City vs Wydad Casablanca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

