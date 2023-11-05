Manchester City vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | November 7th 2023

Manchester City will invite Young Boys to the Etihad Stadium in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The two sides met in the reverse fixture last month, with City recording a 3-1 away win. Erling Haaland's 19-minute brace gave City the decisive lead after Manuel Akanji's 48th-minute strike was canceled out just four minutes later by Meschak Elia.

The hosts made it four wins on the trot on Saturday, recording a thumping 6-1 home win over Bournemouth in the Premier League. Bernardo Silva bagged a brace while Jérémy Doku, Nathan Aké, Manuel Akanji, and Phil Foden were also on the scoresheet.

The visitors are unbeaten since their 3-1 loss to City in the Champions League last month, recording two wins in three games. On Saturday, they recorded a comeback 4-1 away win over Winterthur in the Swiss Super League.

Manchester City vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time.

City's 3-1 triumph was their second win in three meetings against Swiss teams while it was the seventh defeat in 11 meetings against English teams for Young Boys.

City are unbeaten in their last 27 home games in the Champions League, recording 25 wins.

The visitors are winless in their seven away games in the Champions League and have gone winless in their five away meetings against English teams in the competition as well.

Manchester City have a 100% record at home in all competitions this season, scoring 19 times while conceding just four goals in six games.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their 12 away games this season, recording six wins.

The hosts have the joint-best attacking record in the Champions League, scoring nine goals in three games.

Manchester City vs Young Boys Prediction

The Cityzens have suffered just three defeats across all competitions this season, with all losses coming in away games. They have registered four wins on the spin since their last defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League in October.

They recorded their biggest win of the season yet on Saturday, defeating Bournemouth 6-1 at home. Jérémy Doku was the star of the show, scoring once and providing four assists.

Erling Haaland twisted his ankle in the game against Bournemouth and is expected to be rested by Pep Guardiola. Sergio Gomez was injured during training while Kevin De Bryune remains a long-term absentee for the hosts.

After going winless in their first three games back from the international break, the visitors have won two games in a row, with both wins coming away from home.

They have scored four times while conceding eight goals in the Champions League this season. They have recorded just one win in their last 13 away games in the competition and might struggle here.

Considering the home advantage for City and the visitors' winless run in the Champions League thus far, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for the hosts.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Young Boys

Manchester City vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Julián Álvarez to score or assist any time - Yes