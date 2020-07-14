Manchester City: Weekly wages of first-team stars revealed | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester City might’ve missed out on their third successive Premier League title, but their fans are probably still happy right now. That’s because this week, the club have been able to overturn UEFA’s decision to ban them from European football for two years.

Had the ban been upheld, City could well have risked losing some of their best players. Now though, not only will they stay, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Pep Guardiola spend big in the transfer market again.

City have been one of the world’s biggest-spending clubs ever since their takeover by the Abu Dhabi Group in 2008. Therefore it should come as no surprise to find out that their players are some of the highest-earning in the world.

Here, we take a look at the wages of Manchester City’s current first-team squad for the 2019-20 campaign.

Note: all figures taken from Spotrac.com. Where data was unavailable, alternative sources have been linked.

#20 Oleksandr Zinchenko (Defender) - £20,000 per week

Oleksandr Zinchenko is reportedly the lowest earner in City's first-team squad

Reportedly the lowest earner in City’s first team is defender Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukrainian international was signed by City back in 2016 but broke into the first team in the 2017-18 season. Since then, he’s largely been deployed in a left-back role.

Zinchenko has made 23 appearances thus far this season, and while he may not have his first-team spot nailed down, his £20k-per-week contract runs until 2024. That means the 23-year old has plenty of time to establish himself as a regular at the Etihad.

Advertisement

#19 Phil Foden (Midfielder) - £30,000 per week

Pep Guardiola has praised Phil Foden's massive ability and potential

A rare example of an academy player who’s been able to break into City’s starting XI, Phil Foden reportedly makes £30k per week on his current deal. The attacking midfielder is still just 20 years old, and yet Pep Guardiola has already described him as the most talented player he’s ever seen.

Since the 2019-20 season restarted, Foden has been playing an increasingly big role for City. He’s now made 33 appearances in all competitions and has scored 7 goals. With David Silva set to depart the Etihad in the summer, this talented youngster should only gain more prominence next season.

#18 Ederson (Goalkeeper) - £65,000 per week

Ederson has established himself as one of the Premier League's best goal

Given his importance to the cause at City, it’s a surprise that goalkeeper Ederson isn’t paid more. However, given that he signed a contract extension in the summer of 2018 to keep him at the Etihad until 2025, he may actually be making more money than has been reported here.

Renowned as one of the world’s best keepers, Ederson has won two Premier League titles since his arrival in Manchester. His skills with the ball at his feet are so good that it’s been suggested he could even play outfield if required.

#17 Joao Cancelo (Defender) - £80,000 per week

Joao Cancelo has yet to establish himself in City's first team

Signed by City in the summer of 2019, it’s fair to suggest that Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo hasn’t quite made his mark on their first team yet. The 26-year old has made just 15 Premier League appearances thus far in the current campaign and remains behind veteran Kyle Walker in the pecking order.

With another five years to run on his current £80k-per-week contract, though, Cancelo has plenty of time to prove his worth with boss Pep Guardiola.

#16 Claudio Bravo (Goalkeeper) - £80,000 per week

Claudio Bravo now primarily acts as City's backup goalkeeper

Claudio Bravo was one of Pep Guardiola’s earliest signings at City. The Chilean goalkeeper was brought in during the summer of 2016 for his skills with the ball at his feet, but his first season didn’t go to plan. A series of costly gaffes saw him lose his #1 spot to new signing Ederson the following summer.

Bravo remains at the Etihad as an extremely high-level backup, though. This season has seen him make 17 appearances across all competitions, and with a weekly salary of £80k per week, it’s unlikely that he can have too many complaints.

#15 Benjamin Mendy (Defender) - £90,000 per week

Benjamin Mendy's City career has been marked by injury problems

A costly £52m signing from Monaco in the summer of 2017, France international Benjamin Mendy’s time at the Etihad has been marked by injury problems. An ACL tear ruled him out of nearly the whole 2017-18 campaign, and to date, he’s only made 51 appearances for City across all competitions.

When he’s fit, however, the 25-year old is one of the world’s most dangerous attacking full-backs. With tremendous pace and an excellent range of passing, Mendy has registered four assists this season and remains a key part of Pep Guardiola’s plans.

#14 Gabriel Jesus (Striker) - £90,000 per week

Gabriel Jesus has not yet reached his prime at City

Upon his arrival at the Etihad in the summer of 2016, Gabriel Jesus looked like a star in the making. The Brazilian striker appeared to have all the tools to become one of the world’s premier goalscorers.

While he hasn’t quite lived up to that hype yet – largely because he hasn’t displaced veteran Sergio Aguero from City’s starting XI – he still has plenty of time. Jesus is still just 23 years old and already has a solid 65 goals under his belt at City. We should expect that figure to rise in the future as he’s given more game time.