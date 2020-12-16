Manchester City 1-1 West Brom: Player ratings as relegation-battling Baggies deny Citizens | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City's poor run in the Premier League's 2020-21 season continued with a disappointing 1-1 draw to West Brom at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Ilkay Gundogan's opening goal after 30 minutes was canceled out after Semi Ajayi's strike was deflected into the net by Ruben Dias.

Even though Manchester City upped the ante after the break, dominating possession and pressing high up for most of the second stanza, they failed to carve out clear-cut opportunities.

However, Gundogan and Raheem Sterling were both denied from close range by West Brom's goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in stoppage time.

The draw was Manchester City's fifth of the season already, and second consecutive in the top-flight, as they remain sixth with only 20 points after 12 games.

Manchester City Player Ratings vs. West Brom

Ederson Moraes - 7/10

The Manchester City shot-stopper was a bystander in the second half, but pulled off one amazing save early on in the match to deny Karlan Grant from close range. He couldn't keep out Ajayi's effort, though, as the deflection off Dias wrongfooted him.

Joao Cancelo - 7/10

Cancelo was excellent at both ends of the pitch, making two key passes, but also two clearances and interceptions each.

Ruben Dias - 6.5/10

Ajayi's strike came off the Portuguese defender, even though it wasn't his fault, as he was caught off-guard. Otherwise, he was sound for Manchester City.

Nathan Ake - 7/10

Ake made his first Premier League appearance since October 17, but looked like he never missed a beat. He completed 93% of his passes and won five defensive aerial duels, the most by any player in the match.

Benjamin Mendy - 6/10

Not the best outing for the French right-back as he was largely anonymous, offering little in the way of attack.

Gundogan was back on the scoresheet after a year

Rodri - 7/10

Superb performance from Rodri again as the Spaniard was a huge threat going forward, but also made sure he tracked back when Manchester City were on the back foot. He finished the match with two tackles and interceptions each, as well as three clearances.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7.5/10

A solid performance today from the German, who held his ground in the midfield, and even got on the scoresheet by smashing home Manchester City's opener in the first half. He was denied a second in stoppage time after his headed effort was saved on the line by Sam Johnstone.

22 - Ilkay Gündogan has scored his first Premier League goal in 22 games, since netting against Leicester in December last year. Catch. #MCIWBA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 15, 2020

Raheem Sterling - 7/10

Sterling put up another lively performance tonight, unsettling West Brom with his tireless runs down the wings, and even assisted Gundogan after a well-crafted move. He was denied a late winner by Johnstone, who saved his header from close range too.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7.5/10

The creative talisman was at it again, working tirelessly to win back the ball and feeding the forwards with excellent passes.

Phil Foden - 6.5/10

A frustrating night for Foden, who wasn't given enough room to work today, despite constant supplies from De Bruyne.

Gabriel Jesus - 6/10

His poor run continued with another disappointing performance as Jesus never really threatened the visitors directly.

Substitutes

Sergio Aguero - 6/10

He looked dangerous but couldn't find the elusive winner for which Guardiola subbed him on. The Argentine even blasted an effort into the side-netting.

Kyle Walker - 6/10

Walker had almost 20 minutes but rarely got even a whiff of the ball for Manchester City.