Manchester City willing to pay up to £60 million to land Premier League star: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly ready to stump up £60 million to secure the signature of coveted England midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola's side are preparing a £60 million offer for the in-demand Leeds United midfield dynamo.

The Daily Mail also claims that a number of top football agencies are looking to tie up with the 26-year-old after he returns from international duty with England next week.

Philips' agreement with Palm Sports Management expired last week and he is yet to make a decision on his next representatives.

Whichever agency manages to win the race for the Leeds United midfielder's signature have a massive summer ahead of themselves.

The Daily Mail suggests that the Whites are desperate to tie down their academy graduate with a new long-term deal amid interest from some of the top clubs in English football.

Kalvin Phillips @Kalvinphillips Good to be back on the pitch. On to the next one 🦁 Good to be back on the pitch. On to the next one 🦁 https://t.co/kWxF6xJTA3

As reported by The Mirror earlier this month, Liverpool are also in the race for the signature of the England international.

The Mirror insisted that Pep Guardiola wants the dynamic Leeds United midfielder as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

The Brazilian international is leaving Manchester City this summer with his contract expiring and Phillips could prove to be a like-for-like replacement.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United also admire the Englishman.

Phillips missed the majority of the last campaign with injury problems as Leeds United narrowly survived relegation.

The Manchester City target played just 20 Premier League games last time out and produced one assist in the process.

Kalvin Phillips would be a brilliant addition to Manchester City

Manchester City boast of plenty of quality as well as depth in the middle of the park but could do with someone like Phillips nevertheless.

Portuguese international Bernardo Silva could be on his way to Barcelona, as per Spanish journalist Manu Sainz.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated claims that Ilkay Gundogan is also considering his future at the club.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Leeds will receive an official approach from Manchester City for Kalvin Phillips as soon as he finishes on England duty.



(Source: Sun Sport) Leeds will receive an official approach from Manchester City for Kalvin Phillips as soon as he finishes on England duty.(Source: Sun Sport) 🚨 Leeds will receive an official approach from Manchester City for Kalvin Phillips as soon as he finishes on England duty.(Source: Sun Sport) https://t.co/Be4GPQRoHC

So there is certainly room at the heart of Pep Guardiola's midfield for Kalvin Phillips.

The 26-year-old can play either as a number six or as a number eight and can also slot in into the heart of the defence if needed.

The Leeds United academy graduate seems like a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola's side due to his style of play and versatility.

£60 million is a premium price for the 26-year-old but the fact that he qualifies as a home-grown player makes up for that.

