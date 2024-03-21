Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2024 

Manchester City host Manchester United at the Etihad on Saturday (March 23) in the FA Women's Super League.

The hosts have enjoyed a brilliant league campaign as they seek their first Super League title since 2016. They picked up a dominant 4-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in their last game. Four players got on the scoresheet, including league top scorer Khadija Shaw before Brighton netted a consolation in stoppage time.

Manchester City are second in the league with 40 points from 16 games. They are 12 points above United.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have had mixed results and look set to miss out on continental football. They beat Bristol City 2-0 in their last game, with Lisa Naalsund netting a brace to hand the Red Devils their first league win since early February.

Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between City and United, who trail 7-3.

City have won their last two games in the fixture and have lost just one of their last six.

United are without a clean sheet in nine games in the fixture since 2021.

City have the best defensive record in the Super League, with 10 goals.

The Red Devils have scored 34 goals in the Super League this season, the most of any team outside the European spots.

Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women Prediction

City are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just once since November. They have won six of their last seven home games.

United, meanwhile, are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last seven games. They are, however, without a win in three away league games and could see defeat.

Prediction: City 3-1 United

Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: City

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five matchups.)