Manchester derby: 3 Reasons why the Cityzens beat Manchester United

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 165 // 25 Apr 2019, 11:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United with another loss to Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as the Manchester United boss had got off to a horrible start as a 0-3 defeat at the Camp Nou was followed by a 0-4 humiliation against Everton away from home. Paul Pogba termed the beating that United got at the hands of Everton as ‘disrespectful’ and he was hoping to put up a stellar performance in front of the home fans.

For Manchester City, this was the right time to visit Old Trafford as their rivals were completely down on confidence. They were in red hot form in the Premier League with 10 consecutive victories and were hoping to extend that winning streak. But in the Premier League, Manchester United had only lost once at home this season and this contest was touted to be the ‘title decider’ of this season.

Pep Guardiola made two changes to the side that won against Tottenham Hotspur. Vincent Kompany came in for John Stones and the veteran Fernandinho returned to the starting lineup. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took a conservative approach and decided to go with five defenders.

Martial and Lukaku were benched with Lingard and Andreas Pereira getting an opportunity to showcase their talent. Matteo Darmian was the surprise inclusion as he started in a Premier League game for the first time since December 2018.

For the first 20 minutes, Manchester United dominated the proceedings with a 40-yard dipping shot from Rashford just going over the crossbar. They also defended well as a team and did not allow any goals in the first half.

In the second half, goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane put Manchester City on top and they comfortably won the match with a 2-0 scoreline. This victory puts them back on top in the Premier League points table with 89 points. Here are three reasons why Manchester City beat Manchester United.

1 / 4 NEXT