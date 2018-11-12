×
3 takeaways from the Manchester derby

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
13   //    12 Nov 2018, 17:11 IST

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

It was another historical encounter as Manchester City hosted Manchester United at their Etihad Stadium. Manchester City fans witnessed a comfortable victory against their rivals, Manchester United as their team won 3-1.

This was not in any way a landslide victory for Manchester City but they looked formidable at their defence and fluid with the ball as usual. They dominated the ball, had more possession, effortlessly created chances and eventually, won the match by playing orgasmic football. It looked like just another day in the office for Pep Guardiola as his team marched on.

Manchester City dominated the first half as United midfield comprising of Fellaini, Matic and Ander Herrera looked clueless. Anthony Martial's penalty gave United a faint hope- and just a hope but City kept coming and demolished any thoughts of Manchester United making a comeback.

A glance over the impact of the match on both the teams and their standings in the English Premier League.

#1 A vast gap between two rivals

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Although the scoreline was 2-1 in Manchester City's favour for a bit but the match was anything but close. Manchester City painted a dominant picture on the pitch over their rivals Manchester United as the superior play from City players left United absolutely clueless.

The Manchester Derby was not what it was once used to be for United fans. It was not comfortable or easy wins for United over City like it was used to be a decade or two ago. But City's latest victory suggests that they are unstoppable at the moment and way superior than their rivals.

United players were left chasing the game as City are currently the best team in the world while passing the ball. Their third goal is a testament to that as they played 44 passes and kept the ball for almost two minutes before the ball ended up in the net. Both David Silva and Bernardo Silva ran the show and United defied logic by staying in the game for so long.

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
