Manchester Derby: 5 players to watch out for

Sayan Chatterjee
11 Nov 2018, 20:05 IST

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

It is a match of historic significance as Manchester City host Manchester United at Etihad Stadium tonight. People around the world will witness another mammoth game of football. The Manchester Derby is not what it was a decade ago- tables have turned and the importance of this epic tie has only increased over the years.

Manchester United will fancy their chances after a surprise victory against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League at Turin. They have also managed to come back from difficult situations as evident from their recent performances. They are also unbeaten at City's own den for the last three games and was the only team to defeat City at Etihad last season.

Although it is not possible to mount a come back in every match, Pep Guardiola will be extra cautious. His team has only conceded four goals and scored thirty-three times in the league and he will be willing to maintain that good record throughout the season.

A tie like this one always provides entertainment and glory for the fans and players respectively. A good performance can earn respect among fans and the manager while a bad result can harm one's legacy. Let us take a quick glance at five players who can make a difference.

#1. Sergio Aguero

Manchester City v Southampton FC - Premier League

The Argentine needs no introduction. Sergio Aguero is already a City legend and scored whenever his team needed him. His efficiency and an eye for goal will be the key for Manchester City in front of goal today.

Sergio Aguero has scored 17 times and provided 5 assists in his last 13 games at his favourite Etihad stadium in the English Premier League. He will desperate to find himself on the scoresheet once again and break his derby duck.

Despite not being able to find the net in the last three games against Manchester United, Sergio Aguero will lead the Manchester City attack with his vast experience in big games. He has been clinical in front of goal this season so far. He will hope to score in the biggest stage and add to his tally versus Manchester United.

