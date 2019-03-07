Premier League 2018-19: How the Manchester derby could decide the fate of the title race

The Premier League has reached its business end, with just nine more matchdays remaining. Manchester City are leading the table with 71 points, just one point above Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool who are at 70 points.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool play two of their fellow top six teams soon. As Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the next few weeks whereas Liverpool still have to play Tottenham and Chelsea.

This season we are witnessing an exciting title race that was badly missed in the last few seasons of the league. Liverpool and Manchester City are fighting for every point available, and looking at the table this season it is possible that one or two points might decide the title.

The way Liverpool and Manchester City have played this season, you expect them to win at least seven of their nine remaining games - with the two exceptions being the clashes against fellow Premier League top six giants that both still have to play. The matches against Tottenham are winnable for both, while Liverpool would be overwhelming favorites against a struggling Chelsea side.

But there is one very important game that can decide the title, and it will be played in Manchester at Old Trafford on 24th April 2019.

In the last five Manchester derbies, United and City have each won two, with one game being drawn. If we look at Manchester City's recent record at Old Trafford, they have won two, lost two and drawn one game, with one of the defeats coming in the Cup.

Looking at the overall record between both teams, Manchester United have won 73 games while City have won 52 times, and there have been 52 drawn matches played between the two Manchester giants.

Under Ole Solskjaer Manchester United are yet to face defeat in the Premier League. And despite their recent injuries, he will be able to choose from a fit squad as most of the injured United superstars will be back before the headline fixture.

A win against Manchester United will go a long way in cementing City's title hopes, while a loss will leave them gasping for air. In that sense, Manchester United will probably decide which of their historical rivals lifts the Premier League trophy come the end of the season.

