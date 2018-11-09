Current Manchester United and Manchester City players who used to play together

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Brace yourselves, the first Manchester derby of the season is just two days away. Come this Sunday and you could find the entire city of Manchester heading towards the Etihad stadium to see the two of the biggest clubs in England go head-to-head in the Premier League.

When these two giants meet on a cool Sunday evening this weekend, some of the biggest players in Europe will be in action against each other. Also, the rivalry between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola has added a new dimension to this clash of titans.

Presence of top quality players like Sergio Aguero, David de Gea, Paul Pogba and Co. is what makes this derby one of the most anticipated and exciting ones to watch.

Well, it might be well known that some players like Carlos Tevez and Andrew Cole played for both the clubs, it is even more surprising that some of the current players of these city rivals used to be teammates before signing for these Premier League clubs.

So, here we take a look at the players who were teammates before becoming part of the epic rivalry between Manchester City and Manchester United.

#1 Anthony Martial and Bernardo Silva

Martial and Silva playing together for Monaco

Anthony Martial, the most in-form player at Old Trafford right now and Bernardo Silva, the winger who has featured in all the Premier League matches for Manchester City so far, both played for AS Monaco as teenagers.

Silva, who came up through the famed Benfica academy joined Monaco initially on a loan deal in 2014 for one year. While Martial was already at the club, having signed for them in 2013.

Both of them formed a solid partnership up front for Monaco, with Martial tearing it up on the left flank, while Silva exploiting the space on the right.

Between them, the duo scored 18 goals, 9 each and ended up being the joint top scorers for the club in Ligue 1 in the 2014-15 season in which they also had 7 assists to their names. The club finished third and qualified for the Champions League that season.

After a great season, success followed both the players, with Martial moving to Old Trafford in 2015 and Silva following his former teammate into the Premier League, joining rivals Manchester City later.

