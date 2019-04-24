Manchester Derby: How Manchester United should lineup against Manchester City

Manchester United need this win to stay in the top four contest.

The Red Devils have been on the down for quite some time now and their recent loss to Everton further confirms it. The loss against Barcelona in the Champions League wasn’t that bad considering the kind of opponents they were up against, but at least in that tie, they put up a fight.

Against Everton, they didn’t even bother, the players played like they didn’t even want to be there. Matic looked so pedestrian in that tie and the fact that he took the blame for that game doesn’t cover up the fact that United have been poor of late.

Against City, Manchester United will come up against an adversary that they know all too well. This is a team that has been trying to shut down United for quite some time and thus far, they have been succeeding. Since Sir Alex retired, it is safe to say that City have been the better Manchester side.

Here, this match will be of most importance to both teams since City are after the League title which they are fighting for with Liverpool. United, on the other hand, is after the fourth position. With Arsenal, Tottenham, and Chelsea as the other contestants for the third and fourth spots, United simply cannot afford another loss.

Manchester United are expected to make major changes to their squad tonight, especially after the 4-0 mauling they got against Everton. The team, however, is expected to continue lining up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Here are the players that are expected to make up the starting eleven tonight.

#1 Goalkeeper:

Despite recent struggles, de Gea should remain the man between United's sticks.

David de Gea despite his recent struggles should continue being in between the sticks at the moment. Though, Ole needs to find a way to sort out whatever it is that has the Spanish number one distracted.

De Gea is just one of the stars that really flopped against Everton, though he made one outstanding save with his foot. In this tie, the team will need nothing but pure focus and concentration from their number one. If he continues with the same form tonight, maybe it will be time for Ole to call his understudy to action.

