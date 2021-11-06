Manchester derby is a make-or-break for Solskjaer as listless Manchester United search for redemption

Many Manchester United fans remain divided over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian manager has lost support from a section of the fan base due to the team’s recent slump in form.

However, he still has a cult set of fans who cheer and chant his name, irrespective of the result. But after just two wins in the Red Devils’ last six matches, drastic changes are required.

At present, Solskjaer and his side will relish the chance to face inferior opposition in their next game. Unfortunately, though, they have a date with Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring Manchester City.

It’s a game that could have some consequences. The 5-0 defeat to Liverpool two weeks ago remains fresh in the minds of many Manchester United fans. A repeat of such an embarrassing result at Old Trafford will definitely not be tolerated.

Manchester United search for redemption after poor run

Week after week, both Solskjaer and his senior players have spoken about the need to take a critical look at themselves and to bounce back.

However, those words are beginning to sound meaningless. They’ve become cliché apologies that only lay the ground for another disappointing performance.

As Manchester United prepare to face Manchester City on Saturday, the ultimate goal is to redeem themselves from their poor form at the moment..

For all of their poor outings this season, a win will see the Reds break into the top four and also move level on points with Guardiola’s side. That should be enough motivation for them to go all out and get the job done.

Make-or-break game for Solskjaer

Two week ago, Solskjaer’s ratings were at an all-time low following a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool. While some of the damage was repaired after the Reds’ 3-0 win over Tottenham, the Norwegian is still yet to convince the majority of the fans.

Beating Manchester City will be a huge statement and will restore confidence in his ability as a coach, but losing could equally be the final nail in his coffin.

“The thing is you have to have respect for what they [Manchester City] have done in the last 10 years or even more so in the last four or five with how dominant they have been in England and in Europe,” said Solskjaer, as quoted by the Guardian.

“But we are Manchester United, we are always going to come back, I think we are the number-one club in Manchester and that also probably means in the world.”

The Reds could yet return to their best one day but will Solskjaer be the man to lead them into that era?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He faces a make-or-break game on Saturday. The result will give a better response to that question than the Norwegian could ever blather at a press conference.

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh