Manchester Derby: Manchester City’s strongest XI

Manchester City v FC Shakhtar Donetsk - UEFA Champions League Group F

Manchester City will face cross-town rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium this Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s side has been unbeaten so far in the Premier League. They will come to this encounter on the back of a thumping 6-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Manchester United will make the trip back from Turin after having attained a dramatic comeback victory against Juventus. Both United and City won one each of the two matches they played in the Premier League last season. Actually, both these sides defeated each other away from home last season.

Their last match at the Etihad resulted in a 3-2 victory for Jose Mourinho’s team as a brace from Paul Pogba and a goal by Chris Smalling ensured that the Red Devils overturned the outcome after being down by two goals at halftime.

Right now, the Cityzens are in scintillating form and it is difficult to expect them to dip their performance levels in such a crucial match.

Thereby, here we predict Manchester City’s strongest XI for one of their most important matches of the season.

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Manchester City v Southampton FC - Premier League

Firstly, Ederson would definitely start as the custodian for Guardiola’s team. The Brazilian goalkeeper is one of the first names on the team sheet. His consistency is commendable and that ensures that he remains in the good books of the manager.

Ederson has already saved 19 shots in 11 appearances this season. He has conceded only four goals and kept seven clean sheets so far. He is a brave goalkeeper who does not refrain from coming out of his line to clear or punch out crosses and corner kicks.

As City usually deploy a very high backline, Ederson is prone to being tested in one-v-one situations. In such instances, he keeps his composure, makes himself big and thus tries his best to thwart the danger.

He hardly panics and has used his passing acumen to perfection while playing accurate long balls to ensure that the team does not lose possession while playing out from the back either.

