Manchester derby is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s chance to put Red Devils back on track after Champions League disaster

One thing no one can take away from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is his ability to inspire positivity in the most hopeless situations. The Norwegian doesn’t complain too much and doesn't blame his players or throws tantrums after a loss.

Solskjaer has always remained positive no matter the situation, which is one of the main reasons Manchester United are usually quick to recover after suffering a disappointing defeat.

But as the Red Devils prepare to welcome cross-town rivals Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finds himself under more pressure than ever.

His Manchester United side failed to advance to the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League after two hugely disappointing losses against PSG and RB Leipzig.

Their Champions League elimination looks bad when you consider the fact that they took nine impressive points from a possible 12 in their opening four games, beating RB Leipzig and PSG comprehensively. And it looks even worse when you cast your mind back to that ridiculous goal the Reds conceded against Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey.

Bruno Fernandes could not inspire United to a win against Leipzig

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under pressure for a quick fix ahead of Manchester derby

Manchester United have now been relegated to the Europa League and cannot afford any further slip-ups in the Premier League. On Saturday, they will be tested by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

For a side that has been largely inconsistent this season, it’s surprising that Manchester United currently sit above the Citizens on the Premier League table.

The good thing, though, is that Manchester City are not in their best form at the moment. Guardiola’s side has had a poor start to the season, but have upped the ante in recent weeks with impressive wins against Burnley, Fulham and Olympique Marseille.

Among the two managers, though, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the one under the most pressure. The Norwegian has spent a lot of money since being appointed, but is yet to deliver trophies or even get the team to play in a consistent style.

When he spoke ahead of the Manchester derby, though, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer boss once again exuded positivity.

If Edinson Cavani is fit, Ole will hope he can inspire United to victory

Manchester derby comes at the right time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to change United's fortunes

In a week that saw the club exit the Champions League and Paul Pogba’s agent causing disaffection in the media, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred to focus on his team’s potential.

Even more surprising, he invited more pressure onto himself when he boldly claimed that Manchester United can win the Premier League.

“At Manchester United, you should always aim to win trophies. Of course, with the last three seasons, as they have been, there's been two teams far ahead of the rest of the pack,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, as quoted by Goal.

"I got belief during the season, or since the turn of the new year, that this team is improving and that we can put up a challenge. Of course we need to improve on last season but I don't think any team will run away with it," he added.

"I go into every single game wanting to win, so maybe that's the answer to your question. If you win every game you end up with a trophy," Ole said.

A big game beckons on Saturday, but it’s the perfect opportunity for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get Manchester United back on track following a disappointing Champions League exit.