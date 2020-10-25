Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea| 5 Talking Points as Blues record first goalless draw under Frank Lampard| EPL 2020-21

To say that the 2020-21 Premier League season has been a rollercoaster one would be an understatement, as the campaign has produced some shocking results already - Manchester United losing 1-6 to home to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool losing 1-7 at Aston Villa - to name a few.

Last week, Chelsea inexplicably let slip a 3-1 lead to draw with Southampton while Manchester United put behind their heavy home defeat against Spurs by winning 4-1 win against Newcastle United. However, when the two sides met for the first time in the Premier League this season, neither won.

Both teams started cautiously, not looking to give the other an inch in the final third. Apart from a few snap shots from Marcus Rashford, not much noteworthy happened during the ninety minutes at either end, as Manchester United and Chelsea nullified each other to settle for a share of the spoils.

The boss reflects on a frustrating draw for the Reds 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 24, 2020

On that note, let us have a look at five talking points from Manchester United's goalless Premier League draw with Chelsea.

#5 Victor Lindelof stakes his claim for a place in Manchester United's starting-XI

Manchester United vs Chelsea - Premier League

After the 6-1 mauling at the hands of Tottenham, it became clear that Manchester United’s defensive personnel were not good enough.

Since then, every Manchester United defender has been under the spotlight. Victor Lindelof was one of them at the receiving end that day, but against Chelsea, he proved his worth in gold.

Although Chelsea weren’t at their potent best, the Swede dealt expertly with everything thrown at him. Even in possession, the 26-year-old tried to force the issue by venturing forward and strived to destabilise Chelsea’s low-block.

In a solid performance, Victor Lindelof won three duels, made two clearances, one tackle, one interception, created one chance and completed 56 passes. With Axel Tuanzebe forcing his way into contention mid-week by pocketing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Lindelöf needed a potent display to keep himself in the Manchester United starting-XI.

#4 Edouard Mendy stands firm for Chelsea

Manchester United vs Chelsea - Premier League

Despite Frank Lampard constantly backing Kepa Arrizabalaga in public, it has become beyond apparent that the manager has already planned for life beyond the Spaniard. The signing of Edouard Mendy has given the Blues boss an alternative to the error-prone keeper, and against Manchester United, the former Ligue 1 custodian proved his worth.

In a game that offered little quality, it was Manchester United who attempted the most shots on goal, which meant that Mendy was the busier of the two keepers.

In a performance that was assured beside one slip-up, the 28-year-old made four saves and completed 74% of his passes. He may not have been spectacular, but Chelsea fans will value having an above-average keeper at goal for once.