Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea: Player Ratings from dull Old Trafford stalemate | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United and Chelsea played a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday night. The game eventually panned out as a battle between two sides intent on avoiding defeat more than winning the game itself.

Marcus Rashford had the two best chances of the game, but he was denied on both occasions by the brilliant Edouard Mendy - once in each half.

Here's how each player fared for both teams.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David de Gea - 6/10

He hardly had a save of note to make. One Reece James free-kick and a Christian Pulisic shot were the only times he was really called into action, but those were comfortable saves.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10

Wan-Bissaka didn't allow Pulisic or Timo Werner to cut inside from the flank to get their shots away. He could have done a lot better on the occasions that he went forward though.

Victor Lindelof - 6/10

Lindelof had a solid game, if unspectacular. He ensured that the Manchester United line was always holding itself together, with Werner not having the space to run in behind them.

Harry Maguire - 6/10

He made some good blocks and stood tall while defending set-pieces. However, he could have easily conceded a penalty, for holding Azpilicueta back. He was very lucky that VAR ruled in his favour.

Luke Shaw - 6/10

Shaw needed to offer United a lot more going forward. But to be fair to him, he was also hampered by the fact that he was not getting much movement from Daniel James in front of him.

Scott McTominay - 7/10

The Scot was at his combative best in the middle of the park. He broke up play really well, and never allowed the Chelsea front three to get between the United lines.

Fred - 5/10

Fred's passing needed to be a lot better than it was. He also made a few shabby fouls when not under too much pressure.

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10

This was one of Fernandes's quieter evenings in a Manchester United shirt. With Chelsea intent on preserving their clean sheet, and getting numbers back to defend, he didn't have the space to operate in.

Juan Mata - 5/10

After a stellar performance at Newcastle last week, Mata was a lot more subdued in this game. He was taken off before the hour-mark.

Daniel James - 4/10

This was another hugely disappointing performance from James. He couldn't dribble past defenders, his passing was not special, and he didn't make the runs to create space for others.

Marcus Rashford - 8/10

He was easily Manchester United's best player. He had two great chances, both of which were well-struck. He was unfortunate that he was met by an inspired Mendy in the Chelsea goal.

Substitutes

Edinson Cavani - 7/10

He nearly scored with his first touch in a Manchester United shirt, but the his flick went wide. He also had another shot well blocked by Thiago Silva.

Paul Pogba - 5/10

Pogba played as the most advanced Manchester United midfielder, but apart from one low shot that dribbled through to Mendy, he didn't impact the game much.

Mason Greenwood - N/A

Greenwood came on only in the last ten minutes, and really didn't get on the ball enough.