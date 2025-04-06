Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City: City player ratings from an uneventful Manchester derby | Premier League 2024-25

Manchester United and Manchester City canceled each other out as they played out a dull 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday. Both teams were fairly evenly matched in the first half, which passed by without much incident. United looked content to sit back and allow their opponents to have the ball, but retaining a threat on the break.

However, neither side was able to fashion great chances as the first half ended goalless. City looked to assert more dominance in the second half and had the better of the exchanges after the restart. However, the hosts soon found their footing and gained the ascendancy as the half wore on. A lack of clinicality in front of either goal meant that neither defence was unduly tested for the whole game.

A goalless draw was a fair result, albeit one that didn’t help either side make much progress in their respective Premier League campaigns. Pep Guardiola’s City remain a point behind Chelsea in fifth, while Ruben Amorim’s United languish in 13th, four points off 12th-placed Brentford.

On that note, here are Manchester City’s player ratings from a rather uneventful Manchester derby.

Ederson: 6/10

Ederson commanded his area well, making two saves and playing the ball out from the back with his usual confidence and calmness.

Matheus Nunes: 5/10

Like O’Reilly on the opposite flank, Nunes was playing in an unfamiliar right-back role and had his hands full dealing with Garnacho and Dorgu flying down the wing. The Portuguese international stuck to his task well and put in a hard-working shift.

Ruben Dias: 6/10

Dias (L) overcame an early booking to put in a dominant display in defence.

Despite being booked in the first minute, Dias was dominant in defence, making six clearances and three recoveries. The Portuguese defender also completed the most passes (81) in the match.

Josko Gvardiol: 6/10

Calm and composed on the ball, Gvardiol was in the right place at the right time throughout the game, making eight clearances and three recoveries.

Nico O’Reilly: 5/10

O’Reilly put in a decent shift in an unfamiliar left-back role, sticking well to his defensive duties. The young Englishman was replaced in the second half.

Mateo Kovacic: 6/10

Kovacic was full of energy in the heart of City’s midfield, winning the ball back effectively and recycling possession efficiently.

Ilkay Gundogan: 5/10

Like Foden, Gundogan also struggled to get involved in City’s attacking play as he looked a step off the pace of the game. The German was taken off in the second half.

Bernardo Silva: 6/10

Although he did not contribute much going forward, Silva put in a hard-working defensive shift. He made seven recoveries and four clearances, especially towards the end of the game with his side under some pressure. The Portuguese midfielder was booked in the first minute of the second half for a foul on Garnacho.

Kevin de Bruyne: 5/10

De Bruyne could not light up the last Manchester derby of his career with a moment of magic.

Playing the last Manchester derby of his career, de Bruyne was unable to exert as much influence on the game as he has shown himself capable of in the past. The Belgian was well marshalled by United’s hard-working midfield.

Omar Marmoush: 6/10

Marmoush was lively throughout the game, taking up intelligent possessions across City’s forward line. The Egyptian did not misplace a single pass in the game. He forced a great save from Andre Onana in the second half, but was unable to adequately fill the Erling Haaland-shaped hole in the City side.

Phil Foden: 5/10

Playing on the right, Foden struggled to get involved in an attacking sense and was limited to a couple of shots from distance. The Englishman was replaced just before the hour mark.

Substitutes:

Jeremy Doku: 5/10

Doku showed flashes of his quick feet and dribbling, but was unable to make a real impact after coming on with about an hour played.

Jack Grealish: 4/10

Brought on with around 15 minutes left to play, Grealish barely got on the ball during his time on the pitch as United were well in the ascendancy in the latter stages of the game.

Rico Lewis: 5/10

Lewis slotted in at left-back after coming on in the second half and played his part in earning a clean sheet.

