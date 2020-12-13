Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City | Hits and Flops as Old Trafford hosts bore draw | Premier League 2020-21

In recent years, the Manchester derby has become one of the most-watched games in the world. The rise to prominence of oil-driven Manchester City has finally evened the playing field with Manchester United, making this must-watch viewing.

Unfortunately, today’s affair was far from must-watch, as the two teams from Manchester put on a bore draw. It was clear that neither team wanted all three points and instead focused on not losing.

Here are the hits and flops from Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City.

Flop - Rodri (Manchester City)

FC Porto v Manchester City: Group C - UEFA Champions League

The Spaniard is in his second season in England and is yet to show why he was signed for £62.8 million. If he was meant to be a midfield controller, he’s failed to show an adequate passing range. If he was meant to be a destroyer, he gets dribbled past far too often for that too.

Fred > Rodri — Fred Caldeira (@fredcaldeira) December 12, 2020

Today, Rodri once again put in an average performance that left the Citizens a man light in midfield. He left Fernandinho doing the work of two players. Out of the 77 passes he completed, none of them led to a chance for his teammates.

Hit - Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

The Englishman has come under ample amounts of criticism in recent months, but tonight he showed everyone why Manchester United paid £80 million for him. The centre-back was commanding in his challenges and confident on the ball when faced with City’s high press.

Wearing the Rainbow Laces armband is an honour. We are a club that is welcoming and open to all and this weekend we can send that message to all of our fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/1LgPW6wQu7 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) December 12, 2020

The 27-year-old won a commanding four duels, made four tackles, three interceptions and blocked three shots. City’s attack was toothless, but even when they tried to penetrate the final third, Maguire was there to sweep up and organise his backline for the full 90 minutes.