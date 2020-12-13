Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City: Player ratings from a drab goalless derby | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United and Manchester City played out a drab goalless draw at Old Trafford on Saturday night, in a derby that was really bereft of quality and entertainment.

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne had the two best chances of the game for Manchester City. However, they were denied by an excellent Harry Maguire block and shot well over the bar on another occasion.

Manchester United were given a penalty at the beginning of the second half, but the call was overturned by VAR after it emerged that Marcus Rashford was offside during the build-up.

Here's how each player fared for both sides.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 7/10

He made the one big save of the game, as he stood tall to deny Riyad Mahrez in a one-on-one situation.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6/10

As has become the norm, Wan-Bissaka defended really well up against Sterling. However, he could not find a proper ball into the box, even though he did get into good positions often enough.

Victor Lindelof - 7/10

Lindelof held fort at the back for Manchester United. He was aggressive in his tackles, and strong aerially. He also matched Jesus for pace.

Harry Maguire - 8/10

After a suspect showing in Leipzig in midweek, the Manchester United captain put in a terrific display in this game. He made two critical blocks - one each off shots from Sterling and De Bruyne.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

This was an excellent performance from Shaw. His decision-making, in particular, was excellent. The timing of his tackles, the decisions on when to go down or stay on his feet, were all perfect.

Scott McTominay - 6/10

As the enforcer, McTominay did his job by limiting the influence that De Bruyne had on the game. He also could've scoredin the first half, but was a stud's length away from tapping home a Lindelof flick-on from a corner.

Fred - 6/10

Back after two games, Fred put in a good workmanlike performance in midfield, despite picking up an injury early in the game.

Paul Pogba - 6/10

He was always there or threabouts in the final third for Manchester United, but hardly managed to conjure up any quality in possession of the ball. He could have slipped a ball through to Mason Greenwood in the first half, but decided to shoot instead, and saw his shot blocked.

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10

Fernandes did not hit the standards that he has set for himself at United. He could not link up play well enough in the final third, and was well marshalled by Fernandinho.

Marcus Rashford - 5/10

He had just one real sight of goal, which was in the second half, and he didn't take it, as he put an ugly left-footed swipe wide of the target.

Mason Greenwood - 5/10

The young man barely had a significant touch of the ball in a position that would have concerned Manchester City.

Substitutes

Anthony Martial - 5/10

He came on to replace Greenwood in the second half, but Manchester United hardly gave the Frenchman any chance of note to threaten Ederson.