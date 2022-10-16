Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United: Player ratings for Red Devils from a disappointing stalemate | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United couldn't find a way past a resilient Newcastle United in the Premier League as their Old Trafford clash on Sunday ended in a goal-less draw.

The Red Devils came into the match on the back of three consecutive wins, across competitions, but all that momentum went missing in a lackluster performance against Newcastle.

Marcus Rashford was guilty of missing a sitter which could've made all the difference. Erik ten Hag's side also saw two penalty appeals turned down.

Cristiano Ronaldo was pushed from behind while making a shot while Jadon Sancho was brought down by Sean Longstaff minutes later. On both occasions, the referee didn't point to the spot, much to United's chagrin.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 31 - Today was Manchester United’s 76th Premier League goalless draw, 31 of which have come since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 (41%) – the most of any side in the competition since the start of 2013-14. Stilted. 31 - Today was Manchester United’s 76th Premier League goalless draw, 31 of which have come since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 (41%) – the most of any side in the competition since the start of 2013-14. Stilted. https://t.co/cQUsbCemII

However, there was more frustration to follow for the home team as Rashford headed an effort just inches wide of the post in stoppage-time, summing up his team's disappointing afternoon.

Newcastle United started the match brightly but couldn't score and even though Manchester United looked sharper after the break, the match remained deadlocked at 0-0.

The Red Devils remain in the fifth place on the table with 16 points from nine games while Newcastle are right behind on sixth with 15.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

David de Gea - 6.5/10

The Manchester United custodian made a sloppy pass to Fred but was otherwise fine, braving everything that came his way in the first half. A clean sheet to boot.

Diogo Dalot - 7.5/10

He was generally solid in defense but struggled to get forward when his team were on the front foot.

Raphael Varane - 6/10

The former Real Madrid star looked sloppy on occasions while his long balls forward were pretty wayward too.

Lisandro Martinez - 7.5/10

He was the only bright spot for Manchester United in the opening half, showing drive and robustness. He fought hard to regain possession and was a thorn in Newcastle's side.

Luke Shaw - 6.5/10

The England international broke into his trademark forward runs at every opportunity, but risked leaving acres of space behind.

Casemiro - 6.5/10

The midfield maestro was underwhelming today, struggling to recycle possession and exert his influence on the proceedings.

Fred - 4/10

Arguably the worst player for Manchester United today. He was well off the pace, his passing was poor and didn't provide enough cover for the back-four. It was a disaster show for him.

Trey @UTDTrey Fred is incredibly ass I’m tired Fred is incredibly ass I’m tired

Antony - 7/10

He made some excellent runs from the wings, bringing pace and directness to Manchester United's attack.

Bruno Fernandes - 6.5/10

Fernandes' poor season continued with another no-show, at least in attack. Nonetheless, his off-the-ball contributions must be praised, as the Portuguese completed five tackles and made two interceptions.

Jadon Sancho - 7.5/10

Sancho was a big threat to the Toons with his incisive runs and deadly linkup plays. He even had the ball into the back of the net in the second half while being fouled by Longstaff, only to be denied a penalty.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



93% pass accuracy

22 touches

8/9 final third passes completed [🥇]

2/2 ground duels won

2 ball recoveries

1 key pass



Positive signs. Jadon Sancho’s first half by numbers vs. Newcastle:93% pass accuracy22 touches8/9 final third passes completed [🥇]2/2 ground duels won2 ball recoveries1 key passPositive signs. Jadon Sancho’s first half by numbers vs. Newcastle:93% pass accuracy 22 touches 8/9 final third passes completed [🥇]2/2 ground duels won 2 ball recoveries 1 key pass Positive signs. 👊 https://t.co/y64LVjKY59

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6/10

Poor Ronaldo! Age has caught up with him and he can do nothing. Today was another disappointing show from the once peerless goalscorer.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford (72' for Ronaldo) - 7/10

He instantly brought much flair and panache to Manchester United's attack that Ronaldo couldn't. However, the forward wasted a glorious chance to win it at the death by firing his header wide.

