Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal: 5 hits and flops as Arsenal conquer Old Trafford after 14 years | Premier League 2020-21

Super Sunday had another big game in the Premier League in store for us as Manchester United hosted Arsenal at the Theater Of Dreams. Ole's Red Devils came into this game with an emphatic victory over RB Leipzig and hoped to continue that form against the Gunners. Arteta and his team had a rather easy mid-week where they won 3-0 against Dundalk in the Europa League.

The first half was quite dull and drab. The away team created all the chances and were clearly the better side. It was Alexandre Lacazette who had the best chance in the first 45 minutes, but he could not finish a golden opportunity. Willian played a one-two with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but his effort could only rattle the crossbar.

The second-half, though, was almost the complete opposite of the first. Manchester United came on much sharper and the intensity of the game was suddenly on a different level.

Then on the 68th minute Paul Pogba stood on Hector Bellerin's foot in the box and Arsenal were given a penalty. Aubameyang took that chance and that was all Arsenal needed. Manchester United created a few decent chances but could not get past the solid Arsenal defense.

A brilliant result and a deserved win for Arsenal. Here are the hits and flops from the game:

#5 HIT: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The dry spell is broken for Aubameyang!

What a night for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. It had been a dry spell for someone who feasts on goals. Arsenal's talisman had blanked for five games but he finally got his goal and it was a big one.

He had another decent chance when he curled the ball from the edge of the box, but in the end, it was his penalty which got the Gunners the three points. A winner at Old Trafford will surely do good for his confidence.

Advertisement

A nothing night for McTominay

Not the best game for Scott McTominay who was barely involved in any part of the game. He wasn't at his best when it came to the defensive work and provided nothing going forward to Manchester United. The 23-year old was at the base of the diamond in midfield but could not impact the game in any way.

Known for his energy and fitness, it was a poor performance from the midfielder and all in all a night to forget.