Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points as United go 4 league games at home this season without a win | Premier League 2020-21

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half penalty was the difference between the two sides as Arsenal secured a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the 2020-21 Premier League.

The Arsenal captain’s 69th-minute effort from the spot condemned Manchester United to defeat in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 100th match in charge of the Red Devils, who remain winless at home in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal win a #PL match at Old Trafford for the first time since 2006 👊#MUNARS pic.twitter.com/NVsHLM44E2 — Premier League (@premierleague) November 1, 2020

Despite dominating the majority of the first half, thanks to a largely effective game plan of pressing high up the pitch, Arsenal did not have anything to show for their efforts as their finishing lacked the requisite decisiveness.

Manchester United took the game to their opponents after the break but were unable to create clear-cut chances and gave away a penalty when Paul Pogba was deemed to have fouled Hector Bellerin in the area.

Despite their best efforts to get back on level terms, Manchester United were unable to find a way past a well-organised Arsenal defence that held on to help secure the Gunners their first win at Old Trafford since 2006.

Arsenal now move up to eighth in the Premier League table and welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates next week. On the other hand, Manchester United stay rooted to 15th in the league table with a game in hand and much food for thought ahead of next weekend’s trip to Everton.

On that note, here are the five major talking points from Arsenal’s well-deserved 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

#1 Arsenal took the game to Manchester United from the start

Arsenal started the game with an aggressive high press and reaped the rewards for their efforts.

Despite having an unfavourable record away against the so-called ‘Big Six’ sides, Arsenal went into their game against Manchester United with every intention of pressing aggressively and putting pressure on the home side.

Mikel Arteta’s tactics seemed to be clear from the first whistle as his side allowed Manchester United no time on the ball, backing up their excellent pressing with slick and purposeful passing upon winning the ball back.

Despite their efforts not bearing fruit in the first half, Arsenal withstood a sustained spell of Manchester United pressure at the start of the second. The Gunners stuck to their guns and were rewarded with a penalty midway through the second half, which they duly converted.

A strong rearguard action followed from the visitors, who held firm even as the home side pressed hard for an equaliser, as Arsenal turned out good value for their win.

#2 An evening to forget for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba gave away the decisive penalty with an ill-judged foul.

Making his first start in the Premier League for Manchester United since his side’s 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, Paul Pogba would have looked to make amends for a poor performance last month.

Unfortunately for Pogba and Manchester United, not only was the result the same as that against Arsenal’s London rivals, but the Frenchman also gave away a clumsy penalty, just as he did against Spurs.

However, while his indiscretion against Spurs was lost in the midst of a goal-fest, the Frenchman's latest error would invite much more scrutiny on his form, as it turned out to be the game’s only goal.

What makes matters even worse for the midfielder is that he did not offer much going forward either, despite being played in his preferred position on the left of midfield and relieved of much of his defensive responsibilities.

With Donny van de Beek waiting in the wings for a chance at a sustained run in the Manchester United starting lineup, it seems like only a matter of time before the Dutchman edges ahead of the Frenchman in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the club.