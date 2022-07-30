Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid: 5 best players for the Red Devils | 2022 Club friendlies 

Manchester United were beaten 1-0 by Atletico Madrid in their penultimate friendly game of the summer.

Joao Felix struck the only goal of the match in the 88th minute as the Red Devils saw their unbeaten pre-season run end.

Erik ten Hag's team were the better side for most of the match, creating some good chances, but their inability to convert them was a massive let-down.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Elanga all came close. But Harry Maguire missed, arguably, their biggest chance by heading a gilt-edged opportunity wide off the mark.

The Rojiblancos struggled to get out of their own half due to Manchester United's high press but clawed their way back into the match late on by patiently building from the back.

Their persistence paid off in the closing stages of the match when Alvaro Morata fed Joao Felix, who'd only come off the bench moments before, to slam it into the bottom corner.

To rub salt into United's wounds, Fred was sent off in the 91st minute for tripping Morata, which set the tempers flaring between the two sides.

It was the first defeat for the Premier League side this summer, who came into the match on the back of a four-game unbeaten run.

Manchester United close out their pre-season with a game against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford tomorrow.

Here are their five best performers from today's clash in Norway:

#5 Harry Maguire

The skipper was uncharacteristically solid in defense!

Last season, it was impossible to see Harry Maguire on any list that featured Manchester United's best players from a match. This summer, he's shown signs of improvement.

The 29-year-old made some vital blocks and interceptions to subdue Atletico's attack and looked generally more comfortable on the right side of the Red Devils' defense.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Despite playing just 21 minutes against Atletico Madrid, no player on the pitch created more big chances (1) than Christian Eriksen. #MUFC Despite playing just 21 minutes against Atletico Madrid, no player on the pitch created more big chances (1) than Christian Eriksen. #MUFC https://t.co/e0IjZaD6sd

He made a mess of a fantastic corner kick from Eriksen by glancing a free header wide off target, which was the one sore note from an otherwise impeccable outing.

#4 Christian Eriksen

A promising debut for the Danish wizard!

Christian Eriksen finally made his first appearance for Manchester United today and it looks like he's going to slot into Ten Hag's XI seamlessly.

The Danish talisman created some good chances even in his limited gametime, including with a stunning corner kick.

His impeccable crossing ability was on full display here as the former Tottenham Hotspur star made an instant impact off the bench.

Eriksen was unlucky not to have picked up any assists today but his creative skills will definitely help Manchester United in a big way this season.

#3 Fred

The Brazilian put up a bright display

You could mark Fred down for his red card in stoppage time but he was otherwise a beast in the midfield in this match.

The Brazilian stopped Atletico in their tracks several times with timely interceptions, and he sure has a knack for solid tackles.

Fred dealt well with Joaquin Correa and Alvaro Morata, although the latter got the better of him late on by squeezing the ball past him to set up Felix for the winner.

Tempers flared between the players in the dying moments when the 29-year-old tipped the Spaniard from behind, earning himself a second yellow and a sending off. Otherwise, a fine display.

#2 Anthony Martial

The striker could have a future with Manchester United after all

Anthony Martial led superbly from the front, always biting at the heels of Atletico's defenders and making electric runs on the break.

He missed a great chance to put Manchester United in front early on but it didn't unnerve the Frenchman, who continued to press forward.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive Anthony Martial looks faster and quicker than ever! Anthony Martial looks faster and quicker than ever! 👀🔥

With a little more cutting edge, he can truly unlock his potential as Martial looks set for a season of resurgence at Old Trafford.

#1 Tyrell Malacia

One of the signings to look forward to!

Undoubtedly the star of the show today, Tyrell Malacia was on fire. The 22-year-old was a thorn in Atletico's face with high press and brilliant link-up play, while also coming up trumps defensively.

His overlapping runs down the left were a cause of concern for the Rojiblancos as Malacia linked with Marcus Rashford to devastating effect and created some wonderful openings.

The most impressive aspect of his game was his passing range and he sure can keep his cool under pressure. The youngster maneuvered his way out of trouble early on with some neat footwork before sending a superb ball forward for Bruno Fernandes.

Signed from the Dutch side Feyenoord, Malacia has made a good impression during the pre-season. Manchester United fans can only hope that he's able to translate this form into the actual season too.

