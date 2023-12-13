Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich: Player ratings as Kingsley Coman goal sends Red Devils crashing out | UEFA Champions League 2023-24 

Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League following a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in the final group fixture on Tuesday (12 December).

Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game in the 70th minute as the Red Devils finished at the bottom of Group A. Erik ten Hag's side came into the fixture knowing that only a win would suffice, but struggled against a stoic Bavarian side.

At the other end, Leroy Sane and Coman came close to scoring. In the second half, United upped the ante and looked to unsettle the visitors with more aggression and directness, which even seemed to work for a while as Bayern weren't able to keep the ball.

However, their superior quality eventually showed through. In the 70th minute, Coman displayed excellent footwork before the ball found Leon Goretzka, who in turn squared it to Harry Kane. The Englishman then found Coman unmarked in a good position and laid a precise first-time through ball for him to fire home, giving goalkeeper Andre Onana no chance.

In the dying embers, Kane had a great chance to double Bayern's advantage but fired it narrowly wide, although it mattered little as United never threatened to stage a comeback.

With just four points in six games, the beleaguered Premier League side finished fourth in Group A. They missed out on Europa League football too, as their European campaign ended in a whimper.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United from their loss to Bayern at home:

Andre Onana - 6/10

The Cameroonian was rarely threatened but stood no chance with Coman's strike, as the Frenchman powered it in with full force.

Diogo Dalot - 7.5/10

The full-back was one of the few bright spots for Manchester United, driving forward at will and demonstrating his precocious dribbling skills. He won four ground duels, made two clearances, and blocked one shot.

Harry Maguire - N/A

It was going well for Maguire until a groin injury ruined his night as the defender was unable to continue and went off before half-time.

Raphael Varane - 7/10

The Frenchman read the game brilliantly and made four clearances while completing 93% of his passes. Unfortunately for Manchester United, it wasn't enough to keep Bayern out.

Luke Shaw - 6.5/10

Shaw had a tough outing against Coman, struggling to keep the marauding winger under wraps, so much so that the Manchester United left-back went off injured at the break.

Scott McTominay - 5.5/10

The Scotland international couldn't exert his usual influence on the game and was generally subpar in Manchester United's midfield.

Sofyan Amrabat - 6.5/10

Amrabat sought to disrupt Bayern's rhythm with crucial interventions. He won two of his five attempted tackles and recorded seven recoveries. His ball-winning capabilities were top-notch too, with the Moroccan winning five ground duels.

Antony - 6/10

No real attacking quality on the flanks and had to spend most of the time on the backfoot.

Bruno Fernandes - 6.5/10

The Portuguese playmaker couldn't weave his usual playmaking magic as Bayern didn't allow him too much time or space on the ball. His shots at goal weren't accurate either.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6.5/10

Some bright sparks on the left flank but not enough to cause Bayern any concerns. He failed to muster a single effort in the match and managed no key passes.

Rasmus Hojlund - 5/10

Scorer in the reverse fixture at the Allianz Arena, Hojlund didn't enjoy any success in front of goal here, being kept firmly at bay by Bayern's stoic defense. He managed no shots and lost six of his seven ground duels.

Substitutes

Jonny Evans (40' for Maguire) - 6/10

He was in the thick of things, trying his best to impede Bayern, but was ultimately undone by superior quality.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (46' for Shaw) - 6.5/10

He went up against Leroy Sane and came away with positive results.

Hannibal Mejbri (74' for Garnacho) - 6.5/10

Some promising first touches and wasn't afraid to compete for the ball against Bayern's superstars.

Facundo Pellistri (75' for Antony) - 5/10

The Manchester United youngster barely got a whiff of the ball.

Kobbie Mainoo (80' for Varane) - 6/10

He completed all nine of his passes and both long balls. Needs more time to demonstrate his capabilities.