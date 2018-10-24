×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Manchester United 0-1 Juventus: 5 positives for the Red Devils

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
478   //    24 Oct 2018, 03:32 IST

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

Manchester United welcomed Juventus to Old Trafford on Saturday ahead of a highly anticipated encounter in the group stages of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League. Both teams were enjoying contrasting fortunes in their respective leagues. Juventus were sitting pretty at the top of Serie A, earning 25 points from the nine games played.

Manchester United were 10th in the Premier League, with 14 points in the same number of games. In the Champions League, Juventus were leading the group with six points, while United were second on four points. Both teams were unbeaten in the Champions League heading into the game. However, the game was also in the news for a different reason.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba were both in contention to face their former clubs, thus making for an emotional encounter. United were unbeaten in their last eight games against Italian opponents and had won their last three encounters against the Old Lady.

Jose Mourinho knew that he needed three points at home to confirm passage into the next round. The Portuguese manager named an unchanged team from the weekend encounter against Chelsea. The presence of sensational teenager Tahith Chong on the bench made matters pretty exciting.

United started on the back foot and went behind in the first half, when Paulo Dybala scored an opportunistic goal as early as the 17th minute. United rallied in the second half, but the equalizer eluded them, and the game ended 1-0. However, even in defeat, United should have a little satisfaction because there were five positives for them in the game, and we discuss those here.

#5 Ashley Young’s performance at right back

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

Over the weekend, Young was entrusted with stopping Eden Hazard. Three days later, he had to confront Cristiano Ronaldo, but to his credit, the Englishman dealt with the challenge well. Ronaldo found no joy on that side and had to switch places regularly to try to influence the game.

Young was strong in the defence and managed to keep Alex Sandro quiet for majority of the game. However, his contribution was not limited to the defence alone. The Englishman was very effective going forward. He regularly found space, sent in good crosses, and showed speed and character uncharacteristic of his age. His dribbling ability also gave Juventus a few headaches.

In the second half, Young was instrumental in the United fight back. He was always available on the right and was tireless throughout the 90 minutes. It was a stellar performance from a very versatile player and he gives Mourinho some relief in the midst of a few niggling injuries in his defence.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paul Pogba Massimiliano Allegri Jose Mourinho
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Juventus in the...
RELATED STORY
6 players who have played for both Juventus and...
RELATED STORY
6 Famous footballers who have played for both Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Juventus: Match preview, prediction,...
RELATED STORY
3 strategies Manchester United need to adopt against...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Juventus beat Manchester United 1-0
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Manchester United vs Juventus -...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Paulo Dybala might miss UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ronaldo is not a threat to Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ronaldo will score his first Champions...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT YOU VAL
1 - 1
 Young Boys vs Valencia
FT AEK BAY
0 - 2
 AEK Athens vs Bayern München
FT HOF OLY
3 - 3
 Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
FT SHA MAN
0 - 3
 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
FT ROM CSK
3 - 0
 Roma vs CSKA Moskva
FT REA VIK
2 - 1
 Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT MAN JUV
0 - 1
 Manchester United vs Juventus
FT AJA BEN
1 - 0
 Ajax vs Benfica
Today CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
Today PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
Tomorrow BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
Tomorrow PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
Tomorrow LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
Tomorrow GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us