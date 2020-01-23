Manchester United 0-2 Burnley: Hits and Flops | Premier League 2019-2020

Published Jan 23, 2020

Manchester United v Burnley FC - Premier League

Manchester United posted yet another disappointing result yesterday, falling to a 2-0 defeat to Burnley at Old Trafford.

The Mancunians came into the fixture on the back of a loss to their heated rivals Liverpool over the weekend, and they would have sought to close the gap on Chelsea by picking up all three points against a Burnley side who were looking over their shoulders at the barrels of relegation.

Sean Dyche's men, however, showed great determination to down the high-flying Leicester City and the King Power Stadium last weekend. And they followed that win up with another impressive victory at Old Trafford.

Goals in each half by Chris Wood and James Rodriguez saw Burnley pick up a two-goal lead at Old Trafford for the third straight season, and ensured that the Clarets picked up all three points.

The win steers them further clear of the relegation dogfight, while the defeat piles more misery on Ole Gunner Solskjaer. The top four is now looking like a distant dream for the Red Devils.

Expectedly, some players starred, while others flattered to deceive. In this piece, we shall be looking at the hits and flops from the fixture between Manchester United and Burnley.

Flop #3 Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire is currently the most expensive defender of all time. But unlike the man he usurped, Virgil van Dijk - who has totally transformed the Liverpool defence - the jury is still out on the capabilities of the former Leicester man.

Having been announced as the new team captain following the departure of Ashley Young, Maguire got his tenure off to the worst possible start by skippering his side to defeat against the club's most heated opponents Liverpool.

Things have gotten worse since, and the display against Burnley is one that Harry Maguire would not want to look back on too fondly.

He was easily beaten by Chris Wood to a knockdown in the buildup to the first goal, while he was also slow to track Jay Rodriguez before he fired home the second goal of the night.

Hit #3 Ben Mee

Ben Mee was commanding at the back and registered an assist

Ben Mee skippered Burnley against Manchester United, but unlike his counterpart in the red jersey, the 30-year-old gave a performance befitting a player wearing the armband.

His most telling contribution came when he rose the highest to win the first ball from a free-kick and knocked it down for Chris Wood to put the Clarets ahead. But he did not neglect his primary duties, and gave an emphatic performance at the other end.

Mee also made one interception and a game-high nine clearances. The only blemish on his performance was when he was booked for a cynical foul on Mason Greenwood late into the second half.

