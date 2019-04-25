Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City: 3 reasons why United lost the game

Bernardo Silva breaks the deadlock

Manchester City returns back to the summit of the Premier League with an efficient victory over their neighbours. Goals from Bernado Silva and Leroy Sane saw City overcome the last big hurdle in their quest to win consecutive Premier League titles.

The narrative surrounding the match was completely different for either side. For City, many had handpicked this game as the final obstacle in a gruelling title race, at the same time, a win for United would have seen them leapfrog Arsenal on the table and match Chelsea’s points tally.

However, Pep’s men got the job done and made it 11 wins in a row in the Premier League. Meanwhile, United succumbed to their seventh defeat in nine games as the gulf in quality was quite evident in their latest loss, and Solskjaer and his staff have a huge job ahead to urgently arrest this slump they find themselves in.

For now, let us ponder the three reasons why Manchester United suffered another loss at the hands of the cityzens.

#1 Questionable team selection

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (l)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer baffled many with a questionable team selection ahead of the game. United lined up in a 3-5-2 formation, with Matteo Darmian making his first appearance for the club since Mourinho’s last game in charge.

Darmian started on the right of a back three, with Young playing in the right wing back position. This change meant youngster, Diego Dalot, had to be content with a place on the bench. Eyebrows were raised at this dubious decision as Dalot is far better for the wing back position.

United was expected to stay compact and hurt City on the counter-attack. When deploying such a tactic, it is vital that one attacks with pace, incision, and precision when given a chance to, as they are at a premium against City who successfully manages to frustrate opposition teams by keeping the ball for long periods of time, pressing ferociously when they lose it.

Thus you have to make the most of the limited opportunities in an advanced position. Ashley Young’s lack of pace and sheer wastefulness in possession thereby hampered United’s attacks.

On the other hand, Dalot is known for his crossing ability, boasts good physical attributes, and is a good dribbler, all the qualities that are valuable when playing in such a system and position.

As a result of these factors, his exclusion from the team remains a mystery when he would have been a better fit in this team and against the opposition, rather than the ineffective Young.

