×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City: 3 huge things that the Red Devils got wrong on the day

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
71   //    25 Apr 2019, 15:55 IST

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester United welcomed their neighbours, Manchester City on Wednesday night at Old Trafford in the Premier League and the home side lost the match 2-0, thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane.

In the first half, Manchester United started with energy and intensity and they were looking a different side from the one that played Everton last weekend but that early pressure soon became invincible and City started dominating the ball.

While there weren't many clear cut chances for the away side in the first half, they were able to draw out some saves from David de Gea. United, on the other hand, were doing well to keep the City side quiet and the first half ended all square.

The second half of the match saw the same pattern of play as City dominated the possession but this time they made it count with Bernardo Silva striking a low drive and beating De Gea on the near post.

The second goal was scored by Sane who came on for Fernandinho in the second half. It was a proper counterattacking goal when Raheem Sterling burst his way into the United half and squared it to Sane whose shot was too powerful for David to keep out.

After that goal, it was all about seeing the game off and City did just that and took a huge stride towards that Premier League Trophy.

In this article, we take a look at the 3 things that the Red Devils got wrong against City:

#3 Team Selection

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester United made loads of changes against City as Matteo Darmian, Luke Shaw, Andreas Pereira, Ashley Young, and Jesse Lingard all came in.

Advertisement

But I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer missed a trick here as he should have opted for Romelu Lukaku in place of Lingard, and Diogo Dalot in place of Ashley Young.

Lukaku would have been a better fit than Lingard as United were looking to play on the counter against City and they would have been helped with the physicality of the Belgian and his ability to hold the ball until the runners arrive.

Also, Dalot should have been preferred over Young as the Portuguese is much more suited to play as a wing-back than Young and his pace would have really helped United to break at speed on the counter.

#2 Not pressing the City backline enough

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

This was something Manchester United were doing in the early parts of the first half and they were clearly causing some problems but for some reason, they just stopped pressing after the 20th-minute mark which just didn't make any sense.

Maybe that is down to the fitness of the players but that really caused United's downfall as they allowed City to do what they do the best, that is dictate the pace of the match.

Soon enough, City found themselves with loads of possession and they started to open United's backline and that also hurt the home side attacking-wise.

#1 Giving too much space to City's midfield in the second half

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

What Manchester United were doing very well in the first half was that they weren't allowing the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, David Silva, and Bernardo Silva to find those pockets of space in between the center backs and the midfield and that thwarted City's creativity.

But in the second half, Fred, Paul Pogba and Andreas Pereira were guilty of not marking City's midfielders properly and that is what led to the away side's opener as Bernardo found some space in between the pitch, which exposed Shaw to a one-on-one situation with the Portuguese.

While Shaw can also be faulted for allowing Bernardo onto his stronger left foot but if United had kept up the intensity they showed in the first half, the result could have been very different.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Paul Pogba Bernardo Silva Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Advertisement
Manchester United v Manchester City: 3 City players that Red Devils wish they had
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Red Devils star confident of making top four ahead of Manchester Derby
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 key battles that could decide the Manchester United vs Manchester City clash
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0 - 2 Manchester City: 5 hits and flops as Cityzens paint Manchester blue
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Red Devils change training location ahead of Manchester City clash
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why even a Manchester United fan can like the current Manchester City side
RELATED STORY
Manchester Derby: How Manchester United should lineup against Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City: 4 takeaways from the game
RELATED STORY
Dancing shoes, defensive howlers and de Gea: Twitter in splits as City ease past United in Manchester Derby
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Ex-star believes Red Devils need to spend £250 million in summer to catch Liverpool and Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us