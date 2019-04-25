×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
25 Apr 2019, 08:49 IST

Bernardo Silva celebrates his opening strike with Manchester City teammates
Bernardo Silva celebrates his opening strike with Manchester City teammates

Second-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane ensured Manchester City returned top of the Premier League after a 2-0 win over local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford. 

Silva netted his sixth league goal of the campaign with a clever close-range finish after 53 minutes, leaving Luke Shaw for dead before rifling low and hard into the bottom corner. David de Gea had little chance of saving that effort, but should have done better at his near post to deny substitute Leroy Sane's finish on a devastating counter-attack twelve minutes later.

The defeat is United's seventh in their last nine games, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men struggling for both confidence and consistency as they pursue a Champions League place with three top-flight games remaining this term. With all of that in mind, here's a look at five talking points from another intriguing Manchester Derby: 

#5 Lukaku and Sane in stark contrast from the subs' bench

Sane's effort beat de Gea at his near post, but his impact was in stark contrast to Lukaku's for United
Sane's effort beat de Gea at his near post, but his impact was in stark contrast to Lukaku's for United

United had a few notable surprises while City made three changes to the side that beat Tottenham 1-0 on Saturday. Even when you compare both benches, the attacking quality having to bide their time on the bench is remarkable. Leroy Sane, £60m man Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus vs Anthony Martial, £75m man Romelu Lukaku and an out-of-form Alexis Sanchez - still dangerous - to choose from for Solskjaer. 

The real battle I'm focusing on though, was between Lukaku and Sane. Both forwards have seen their long-term futures questioned - for different reasons - though were introduced in the second-half. 

Sane came on after Fernandinho's knee injury in the 50th minute, but with United needing fresh attacking impetus after City's spirited display after the restart, Lukaku was tasked with helping steer an unlikely comeback with 20 minutes left. 

Leroy was pivotal in the build-up to their first goal, albeit a brief warning sign before Silva's finish. A well-worked move saw him attempt to cut the ball across goal for Sergio Aguero - but the Argentine was denied by an important interception by Victor Lindelof. 

It ultimately counted for little though, as City went and scored 35 seconds later, this time attacking the other side. Then it was he who doubled their lead with a powerful effort driven into de Gea's near post after Sterling teed him up on the counter-attack. Despite his best efforts, the Spaniard could only parry it into the bottom corner. 

Advertisement

As for Lukaku, well, his presence didn't have a significant impact on the game. His evening's work was typified by a miscued shot that flew horribly wide of goal and in truth, it didn't help his case. He, alongside Pogba, was scapegoated for a number of United's shortcomings under Mourinho and hasn't really had a fair crack at the whip under Ole's current reign despite flashes of his ability. 

The Belgian's match statistics speak for themselves: 18 touches, dispossessed five times, one tackle completed, one shot (off-target) and 57.1% pass accuracy - a game-low. Naturally the sample size isn't big because he only played 20 minutes, but you get the point. For someone so eager to impress, whether that be United or other interested suitors, he needs to do more to justify a starting berth - even if his teammates are struggling for form.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Bernardo Silva Leroy Sane Pep Guardiola Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Advertisement
Manchester United 0 - 2 Manchester City: 5 hits and flops as Cityzens paint Manchester blue
RELATED STORY
Premier League 18/19, Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City: 5 players who cost United the game
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why even a Manchester United fan can like the current Manchester City side
RELATED STORY
5 memorable Manchester derbies of recent years
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Manchester City Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Manchester City Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester Derby: How Manchester United should lineup against Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview: Premier League Match Preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview: Premier League Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs United: Premier League Era XI 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Red Devils change training location ahead of Manchester City clash
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us