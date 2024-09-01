Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points as Slot's side run through Red Devils | Premier League 2024-25

Liverpool ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, September 1. A brace from Luis Diaz and a goal from Mohamed Salah ensured the Reds maintained their 100% start to the 2024-25 season.

Coming into the game, Erik ten Hag made three changes to the side that lost to Brighton last week. Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee earned their first starts in the Premier League, while Alejandro Garnacho replaced Amad Diallo.

Arne Slot, meanwhile, named an unchanged lineup following their 2-0 win over Brentford. The Reds looked to join Manchester City as the only two sides to win all three of their games to begin the season.

The game started with high intensity as both sides looked to control the pace early on. Liverpool thought they had taken the lead through Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Mohamed Salah was adjudged to be offside in the build-up.

From then on, the Reds took control of the affair, exerting their dominance over a Manchester United side that looked meek going forward. Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the 35th minute when Casemiro gave the ball away in midfield and Salah set up the winger perfectly to score from close range.

The Colombian forward doubled his and the side's tally just seven minutes later. Casemiro was at fault yet again, losing the ball to Diaz before a neat exchange with Salah set him up and he finished past Onana to make it 2-0.

It was more of the same in the second half, with Salah turning scorer in the 56th minute, converting a first-time effort.

Liverpool had further chances to add to their tally, while Manchester United were wasteful with their limited efforts on goal. The result means the hosts have just one win from their first three league games, leaving them with a lot to think about as they head into the international break. Here are five talking points from the game:

Manchester United vs Liverpool Talking Points

#5. Ryan Gravenberch impresses

Liverpool's squad seemed to be in need of a No. 6 and while they did pursue Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, they decided to stick with their available options when the move for the Spaniard fell through. That decision has seemingly paid dividends as Gravenberch has put in strong performances in the base of midfield for the side. Against United, he produced moments of real quality on the ball.

#4. Mohamed Salah at his brilliant best

The Egyptian winger continues to express himself as one of the league's best attackers. With one goal and two assists, he was at his usual best, decimating a meek Manchester United backline.

#3. Casemiro's future is up in the air

Remarks about Casemiro's abilities diminishing will certainly pop up again after the Brazilian midfielder had another forgettable outing. His lethargy on the ball directly led to two goals for the Reds, and with the arrival of Manuel Ugarte, he could lose his place in the team.

#2. How long will Erik ten Hag have

Despite winning two trophies in two years, many Manchester United fans have expressed their discontent with the side's performances. They finished the previous season with a negative goal difference and have had a poor start to this campaign as well, with just three points from their first three games. It remains to be seen if the INEOS ownership will continue to back the Dutchman after another window of extensive spending.

#1. Luis Diaz continues to shine

Diaz has begun the 2024-25 campaign on an impressive note for Liverpool. With three goals and an assist in his first three league games, the Colombian has emerged as a key option for Arne Slot. Against United, he was sharp and brilliant, scoring twice and proving to be a constant threat.

