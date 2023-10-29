Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City: Red Devils' Player Ratings from a lackluster performance in the derby | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, October 29.

The Red Devils entered this contest on the back of three wins and two defeats in their last five outings. Their last game was a narrow 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League as Harry Maguire grabbed the only goal.

Erik ten Hag fielded a strong team for this game as they looked to put their best foot forward against their cross-town rivals.

Manchester United made a slow start to the game and were made to pay for it by a Manchester City side looking to dominate all areas of the pitch. The visitors had 61% of the ball in the first period and made good use of it with four attempts on target in seven tries. The hosts managed just two shots on target.

City grabbed the only goal of the first period after 26 minutes after Rodri was fouled in the penalty area by Rasmus Hojlund and the VAR intervened to award a spot-kick. Erling Haaland stepped up for the defending champions and tucked it away to make it 1-0.

Manchester United trailed Manchester City 1-0 at the interval.

Manchester City wasted no time in extending their lead after the restart as Bernardo Silva assisted Haaland in the 49th minute to make it 2-0. The Norwegian then turned provider as he set up Phil Foden for the third goal in the 80th minute to put Manchester United out of their misery as they trailed 3-0.

The visitors kept the ball for 61% of the second half as well but turned it up a notch in the final third, attempting 14 shots with six of those on target. However, they could only score twice on a night where Manchester United could have been humbled.

With the win, City climb up to third place while Manchester United remain eighth in the Premier League. On that note, let's take a look at the Red Devils' player ratings.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 7.5/10

Onana seems to be settling down at Manchester United as he put in a good performance between the sticks with seven saves and was unfortunate to end up on the losing side.

Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

Dalot put in a poor performance as he struggled to find a foothold in a rather difficult game for his team. He won three duels, making two tackles and three clearances.

Harry Maguire - 6.5/10

Maguire had a decent game in defense as he won all four of his duels, making eight clearances and one tackle.

Jonny Evans - 6/10

Evans had an awful game and struggled to keep up with the pace of Manchester City's attacking play.

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

Lindelof had a decent game at left-back as he played three long balls and made two interceptions.

Christian Eriksen - 6.5/10

Eriksen passed the ball with 72% accuracy but failed to have any positive impact on his team's quest to score goals.

Sofyan Amrabat - 6.5/10

Amrabat won three duels, making two tackles and one clearance. He was also booked for arguing with the referees late in the first half.

Bruno Fernandes - 6.5/10

Fernandes passed the ball with 81% accuracy, including two key passes, two crosses and one long ball. He also won four duels.

Scott McTominay - 7/10

McTominay was a strong presence in Manchester United's midfield, winning five duels and making four tackles, two clearances and one interception. He also attempted two shots on target.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

Rashford had a poor game overall as he managed just one attempt, which was off-target. He also won just two of his eight duels and had just 28 touches of the ball throughout the game.

Rasmus Hojlund - 6/10

Hojlund conceded a penalty for a foul on Rodri from with City scored. He also won four duels but failed to attempt a single shot on goal.

Substitutes

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

Mount replaced Amrabat in an attacking change by ten Hag at half-time and put in a decent performance.

Sergio Reguilon - 6/10

Reguilon replaced Lindelof but had a poor game despite playing in his preferred left-back role.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

Garnacho replaced Hojlund midway through the second half but was unable to make an impact for Manchester United.

Antony & Anthony Martial - N/A

They came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.