Manchester United 1-0 FC Copenhagen (AET): 5 Talking Points from United’s narrow win | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

It’s a storyline that's becoming increasingly familiar - Manchester United get a penalty and Bruno Fernandes converts it. This time, it was in the one-legged quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League against FC Copenhagen. And it was enough to see the Red Devils through to the semi-final stage with a 1-0 win over their Danish opponents.

The game started with the English side dominating possession without troubling Copenhagen's well-drilled opposition unduly. Both sides created promising openings but did not come close to breaking the deadlock. This remained the case until Mason Greenwood had the ball in the back of the net at the stroke of half-time, only for VAR to disallow it for offside.

Still no breakthrough yet in Cologne...



🤔 Who's on top?#UEL pic.twitter.com/vPjZKEjLmY — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 10, 2020

As the heat took a toll on both sets of players, who huffed and puffed without creating any major chances in the second half either, Copenhagen seemed to retreat into their own half as United attempted to turn the screws. However, having had another goal ruled out for offside and hitting the woodwork on multiple occasions, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could not settle the game in normal time.

Their efforts finally paid off early in the first half of extra time as they were awarded a penalty in the 94th minute after Andreas Bjelland brought Anthony Martial down in the box. Up stepped Bruno Fernandes, minus his trademark skip, to smash the ball into the net to send United into the lead.

The goal prompted a role reversal as it was United that sat back while Copenhagen went on the offensive. Although they did give a tiring Machester United defence a few nervy moments, Sergio Romero crucially remained untested in the Manchester United goal as Solskjaer’s men saw out the win.

With a semi-final match-up against Wolves or Sevilla in the semi-final being Manchester United’s reward for their win, here are 5 talking points from the match that saw them progress through to the semis.

#1 Manchester United’s ‘First XI’ makes a return

Advertisement

Paul Pogba was among 6 changes that United made from their last Europa League encounter

Although Solskjaer had the luxury of fielding a largely weakened side in the second leg of their Round of 16 encounter against LASK, the Norwegian reverted to his ‘tried and tested’ players for this crunch tie. The likes of Martial, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all made a return to the starting lineup, giving the Manchester United team a much more familiar look.

#2 Copenhagen’s gameplan proves to be effective

It was an intelligent and determined defensive effort from FC Copenhagen

Having claimed the underdog status for his side in the buildup to this game, Copenhagen manager Ståle Solbakken put in place a clear gameplan from the first whistle. The Danish side formed a resolute defensive unit, preventing Manchester United from settling into a passing rhythm while causing some problems of their own at the other end.

Their defensive setup, combined with the heat, was successful in frustrating Manchester United’s attackers. Solskjaer's forwards seemed to run out of ideas and resorted to taking hopeful pot shots from long distance, some of which were more threatening than others.