×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan: 3 Players who impressed for the Red Devils

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
986   //    21 Jul 2019, 09:31 IST

Manchester United v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup
Manchester United v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

Manchester United registered their third consecutive victory of the preseason on Saturday, beating Italian giants Inter Milan with a narrow scoreline of 1-0 at the Singapore National Stadium. However, the scoreboard doesn't tell the full story of the match.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer applied two different lineups throughout the 90 minutes of the match. Most of the starters got substituted off at the 63rd minute of the match.

The first line-up contained the likes of De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Rashford and James, while the likes of Romero, Dalot, Jones, Baily, Young, McTominay, Mata, Fred, Greenwood, Chong and Andreas made it to the ground in the second half. Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling missed the squad due to minor injuries.

Mason Greenwood's goal at the 76th minute of the match sealed the victory for the Red Devils. Manchester United had 21 shots and kept only eight on the target. On the other hand, Inter kept just one shot on goal from eight attempts.

So, without any further ado, let's take a look at those three stars who made the game for United.

#3 Tahith Chong

FC Internazionale's defenders failing to hold on Chong- 2019 International Champions Cup
FC Internazionale's defenders failing to hold on Chong- 2019 International Champions Cup

From the start to the end, United fans saw their favourite superstars pressing the opposition defenders high up the field. The man who successfully executed the job for the team was none other than Tahith Chong.

Solskjaer brought Chong in the 63rd minute of the match and gave him the role of a left-winger. Chong's trickery not only won some free-kicks in his own half but also demolished the Nerazzurri's defence with some eye-catching solo runs.

He made a total of 27 touches during his time on the field and seven touches inside the opposition half. He also created one superb chance. Chong's impressive performances could give him a few appearances in the upcoming season.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Inter Milan Football Mason Greenwood Aaron Wan-Bissaka Ole Gunnar Solskjær Friendlies
Advertisement
Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan: 5 Players who were brilliant for the Red Devils
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan to offer Lukaku £41 million contract if Red Devils agree to sell
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan: 5 talking points 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan - 3 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan far from striking a deal for Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan: 3 tactics Solskjaer used as United win again
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan to start negotiations for Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan to make fresh £60m bid for Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte keen on signing Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Lukaku to stay at Man United amidst interest from Inter Milan 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us