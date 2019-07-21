Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan: 3 Players who impressed for the Red Devils

Manchester United v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

Manchester United registered their third consecutive victory of the preseason on Saturday, beating Italian giants Inter Milan with a narrow scoreline of 1-0 at the Singapore National Stadium. However, the scoreboard doesn't tell the full story of the match.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer applied two different lineups throughout the 90 minutes of the match. Most of the starters got substituted off at the 63rd minute of the match.

The first line-up contained the likes of De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Rashford and James, while the likes of Romero, Dalot, Jones, Baily, Young, McTominay, Mata, Fred, Greenwood, Chong and Andreas made it to the ground in the second half. Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling missed the squad due to minor injuries.

Mason Greenwood's goal at the 76th minute of the match sealed the victory for the Red Devils. Manchester United had 21 shots and kept only eight on the target. On the other hand, Inter kept just one shot on goal from eight attempts.

So, without any further ado, let's take a look at those three stars who made the game for United.

#3 Tahith Chong

FC Internazionale's defenders failing to hold on Chong- 2019 International Champions Cup

From the start to the end, United fans saw their favourite superstars pressing the opposition defenders high up the field. The man who successfully executed the job for the team was none other than Tahith Chong.

Solskjaer brought Chong in the 63rd minute of the match and gave him the role of a left-winger. Chong's trickery not only won some free-kicks in his own half but also demolished the Nerazzurri's defence with some eye-catching solo runs.

He made a total of 27 touches during his time on the field and seven touches inside the opposition half. He also created one superb chance. Chong's impressive performances could give him a few appearances in the upcoming season.

