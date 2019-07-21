×
Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan: 3 tactics Solskjaer used as United win again

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
21 Jul 2019, 02:55 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer employed some effective tactics as Manchester United earned a 1-0 win over Inter
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer employed some effective tactics as Manchester United earned a 1-0 win over Inter

Manchester United delivered another convincing performance against Inter Milan during their pre-season tour, beating the Italian giants 1-0 on the afternoon. Mason Greenwood scored the winning goal off the substitutes' bench for the Red Devils.

In the first-half, United showed great intensity and were dominating Inter in terms of both possession and chances created. Daniel James and Anthony Martial were guilty of missing easy opportunities, while Marcus Rashford was also very wasteful in the final third as they struggled to find the defining touch in the first-half.

After the break, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 12 substitutions and Greenwood was the one to break the deadlock with a brilliant turn-and-finish. Tahith Chong picked up a knock and was replaced by fellow youngster Angel Gomes. It was a good workout in the end for Solskjaer's side against decent opposition and in this slideshow, we take a look at three tactics the Norwegian utilised that were visible throughout their win:

#3 Formation: A fluid 4-2-3-1

Greenwood was an inspired substitute and scored the winner
Greenwood was an inspired substitute and scored the winner

Before pre-season began, most United supporters thought Solskjaer would prefer playing a traditional 4-3-3 but in their first three games, they have played in a fluid 4-2-3-1 system with a proper number ten and a winger either side.

The four in attack were very fluid, interchanging positions frequently throughout the match. In addition, the midfield pair have contrasting roles - while Paul Pogba was found creating further upfield, Nemanja Matic was disciplined in holding his position, sitting in-front of the two defenders.

In addition, both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw were bombing forward at every opportunity they got. So thus far, Ole has shown a willingness to set up an attacking unit rather than a conservative one.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Inter Milan Football Paul Pogba Victor Lindelof Ole Gunnar Solskjær
