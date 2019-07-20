Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan: 3 things we learnt from the game

Manchester United continued their stellar pre-season form with a win over Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup. After winning comfortably against weaker oppositions in Australia, the Red Devils faced a much tougher test against Inter Milan. Manchester United started the game on the front foot and forced the Nerazzurri to sit back into a low defensive block from the 1st minute with their high-pressing.

The Red Devils' high-press caused Inter massive problems and they struggled to play out from the back. Manchester United created numerous chances in the first-half but failed to capitalise on them. They continued with their high energy approach in the second half after the manager made wholesale changes to the squad at the 60th-minute mark.

The breakthrough came for Manchester United when 17-year-old Mason Greenwood scored a spectacular goal at the 76th-minute mark, handing the Red Devils their 3rd consecutive victory. The Red Devils have now scored 7 goals and conceded none during this pre-season. Here are 3 things we learnt from Manchester United's victory over Inter Milan.

#3 Mason Greenwood is staking his claim for a spot in the first-team next season

After having a terrific season for the Manchester United U-18s last year, Mason Greenwood has been in stellar form during the pre-season. The 17-year-old scored the only goal of the match against Inter Milan after coming on at the 60th-minute mark.

The youngster has looked full of confidence during this pre-season, scoring 2 goals in his last 2 appearances for the Red Devils. Even if his goal is taken away, Greenwood looked phenomenal during the 30 minutes he was on the pitch against Inter. The youngster is a natural goalscorer and many have been comparing him to the likes of Robin Van Persie. Even though Greenwood is just 17 and still has a lot to learn, the boy is looking ready for first-team football and is staking his claim for a spot in the starting XI next season.

#2 Axel Tuanzebe can save Manchester United millions in the transfer market

Manchester United are looking to bring in a commanding centre-back during the summer transfer window to revamp their defence for next season. However, they already have a player at their disposal who could make the spot his own and could potentially save the Red Devils millions.

Axel Tuanzebe started the game against Inter Milan alongside Victor Lindelof and delivered a stellar performance at the back. The 21-year-old made some great interceptions and looked extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet. The Englishman was looking to break opposition lines with his passes as soon as he received the ball, a quality which the rest of the defenders in the Manchester United squad lack.

Tuanzebe was a pivotal figure in Aston Villa's promotion to the Premier League last season and has benefited from his loan at Villa Park. Although the youngster isn't the finished article at the moment, he has got the quality to succeed at the highest level, and his performance against Inter was a great example of that.

#1 Manchester United's high pressing football caused Inter Milan loads of problems

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to implement a high-pressing style of football at Manchester United and has been working hard to get the players fit to sustain that style during the pre-season. And the Norwegian would be proud of what he saw of his team against Inter Milan. The Manchester United frontline was quick to press the opposition defenders as soon as they received the ball, forcing them into mistakes and retaining the ball in dangerous areas.

The Red Devils' press caused the Nerazzurri all sorts of problems and they found it hard to even string a couple of passes together. Even if the opposition managed to get the ball past the halfway line, the centre-backs were quick to close down the attackers and win possession back quickly. The Old Trafford faithful have demanded their team to play on the front foot for a long time, and that performance against Inter would have made many of them very happy.